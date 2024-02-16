Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, introduced in March last year. The phone has surfaced online multiple times over the past few weeks. It has now reportedly been spotted on Google Play Console, with the listing detailing the design of the purported handset and some key specifications, including processor and operating system details. Previous leaks of the smartphone have also shown the design and even suggested the colour options it may arrive in.

A MySmartPrice report claims to have spotted the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G with the model number SM-A356E on Google Play Console. The listing suggests that the handset may be powered by an in-house Exynos 1380 SoC paired with an ARM Mali G68 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It also suggests that the phone may ship with Android 14-based OneUI.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G render and Google Play Console listing

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The listing also shows the design of the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G model which is seen with a flat display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera sensor. The screen is expected to have a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution and 450 dpi. The key island bump seen in earlier leaks is also seen in this render.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G may launch in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy colour options. It is expected to measure 161.6mm x 77.9mm x 8.2mm in size and be 78.5mm wide around the key island bump.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is also likely to sport a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display and carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. For optics, the triple rear camera is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside an 8-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor, while the front camera could house a 13-megapixel sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.