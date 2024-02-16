Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design, Key Specifications Leak Via Google Play Console Listing

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is expected to pack an Exynos 1380 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 February 2024 11:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design, Key Specifications Leak Via Google Play Console Listing

Photo Credit: X/ evleaks

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G seen in black, pink and white colourways

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is expected to succeed the Galaxy A34 5G
  • The purported handset could get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G may support 25W wired charging
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, introduced in March last year. The phone has surfaced online multiple times over the past few weeks. It has now reportedly been spotted on Google Play Console, with the listing detailing the design of the purported handset and some key specifications, including processor and operating system details. Previous leaks of the smartphone have also shown the design and even suggested the colour options it may arrive in.

A MySmartPrice report claims to have spotted the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G with the model number SM-A356E on Google Play Console. The listing suggests that the handset may be powered by an in-house Exynos 1380 SoC paired with an ARM Mali G68 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It also suggests that the phone may ship with Android 14-based OneUI.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G mysmartprice inline Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G render and Google Play Console listing
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The listing also shows the design of the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G model which is seen with a flat display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera sensor. The screen is expected to have a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution and 450 dpi. The key island bump seen in earlier leaks is also seen in this render. 

Previous leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G may launch in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy colour options. It is expected to measure 161.6mm x 77.9mm x 8.2mm in size and be 78.5mm wide around the key island bump. 

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is also likely to sport a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display and carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. For optics, the triple rear camera is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside an 8-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor, while the front camera could house a 13-megapixel sensor.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, IP67 rating
  • Bright and smooth display
  • Decent performance unit
  • Great battery life
  • Five years of software support
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Minor software lag
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
  • No bundled charger
  • Waterdrop-style notch looks dated
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung Galaxy A35 5G design, Samsung Galaxy A35 5G launch, Samsung Galaxy A35 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy A35, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Gemini App on Android, Gemini Toggle on iOS Rolling Out in India and Other Countries
Apple Said to Be Preparing AI Tool for Developers, to Compete With Microsoft's GitHub Copilot

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design, Key Specifications Leak Via Google Play Console Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Gemini App is Now Rolling Out in India and Other Countries
  2. Vivo Y200e 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. OpenAI Unveils AI Video Generator Sora That Can Render Minute-Long Clips
  4. Why Apple May Have Paused Development of Its First Foldable Phone
  5. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Front Camera Launched in India: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design, Key Specifications Leak Again: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Supplier Flex's Workers Stage One-Day Strike at Tamil Nadu Plant
  2. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24’s Instant Slow-Mo Feature Is Coming to Older Galaxy Devices
  4. Apple Vision Pro Gets 12 Spatial Games Including Super Fruit Ninja, Cut The Rope 3 and Jetpack Joyride 2
  5. Microsoft Announces 4 Xbox Exclusives for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, Activision Blizzard Titles on Game Pass
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Camera Upgrade Tipped; May Get Same Camera as Galaxy S24 Ultra
  7. Google Unveils Gemini 1.5, Meta Introduces Predictive Visual Machine Learning Model V-JEPA
  8. Vivo Y200e 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design, Colour Options Teased
  9. Apple Temporarily Pauses Foldable Phone Development Due to Screen Testing Snag, Tipster Says
  10. OpenAI Unveils Sora, an AI-Powered Text-to-Video Generator Capable of Creating One-Minute-Long Clips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »