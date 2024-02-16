Vivo Y200e 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. The company has teased the design and colour options of the upcoming handset as well. Earlier reports claimed that the phone may be unveiled in the country later this month. Previous leaks have suggested some key features that the phone may come with. The expected price of the model was also tipped earlier. The smartphone will join the Vivo Y200 5G in the lineup which was unveiled in the country in October 2023.

Vivo India announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Vivo Y200e 5G will launch in India on February 22. A product page for the upcoming handset is also now live on the company's website. The phone is teased in blue and orange colour options, likely to be marketed as Diamond Black and Saffron Delight shades, as per an earlier leak.

Join Sara as she unveils a new statement of style and innovation. Stay tuned for the grand reveal of the #vivoY200e5G. ​#StayTuned #ItsMyStyle #vivoYSeries pic.twitter.com/NjDs71YKbd — vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 16, 2024

The orange option of the Vivo Y200e 5G is seen with a vegan leather finish and stitch-like criss-cross patterns on the back panel. Even the blue variant appears with a textured finish but it could have a plastic back instead of faux leather.

The triple rear camera system of the Vivo Y200e 5G is placed vertically in separate circular units within a rectangular camera module. A smaller round LED flash unit is placed beside the camera units. The design of the back panel is similar to the Vivo Y200 5G, except for a third camera in place of the Aura Light feature seen in the latter model.

A tipster previously claimed that the Vivo Y200e 5G will be priced in India under Rs. 20,000. It had also been tipped to come with RAM options of 6GB and 8GB alongside 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM may also be expandable virtually up to 16GB.

Earlier leaks also suggested that the Vivo Y200e 5G is likely to get a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200nits of peak brightness. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and ship with either Android 13 or Android 14-based UI. Vivo is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery into the phone with support for 44W wired fast charging.

For optics, the Vivo Y200e 5G might carry a 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, while the front camera has been tipped to house a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone may also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset is also likely to weigh around 185.5g and measure around 7.79mm in thickness.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.