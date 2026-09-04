Krafton India has released a new batch of BGMI redeem codes as part of the game's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update. This new drop gives players a chance to claim the Ducky Fighter Set and a few in-game rewards. The new set of codes is available for a limited period and can be redeemed through BGMI's official redemption website. Rewards sent through in-game mail must be claimed within 30 days. Krafton India's new redeem codes are valid until September 25.

Krafton India's new BGMI redeem codes feature the Ducky Fighter Set, combining a duck-billed helmet with padded combat gear and webbed-foot detailing. The unique design is aimed at players who like to give their character a more noticeable appearance during matches. Krafton India has released 50 codes as part of the latest drop.

Each code in the latest drop offers eligible players access to limited-time rewards. The codes remain valid until September 25. The company confirmed that they can only be redeemed through BGMI's official website.

The codes listed below are the general redeem codes

LRZBZ5VDFRXHBNTD LRZCZDHQSMBBAHFF LRZDZ5RC8R7CW67A LRZEZKQ9ED9DU83M LRZFZU3M3EFP7CTF LRZGZEUVCCVTTMW7 LRZHZ984KT3FRCEK LRZIZD47AKRB5BC6 LRZJZADXTAWHPJHW LRZKZW67B7KB3HTR LRZLZMSTUG9NT5QW LRZMZWA7G7ACWHBQ LRZNZDH8QBJ4MTKB LRZOZVEFATPSARE4 LRZPZSSJVPG8TABV LRZQZF6UCFDK7WE9 LRZRZHXJEMRQSAMP LRZVZ79W6V6K96BF LRZTZEFMWAFVJV8R LRZUZ3PXU7RT3SED LRZBAZWCTEPDKUNR LRZBBZPKSMD9TRE7 LRZBCZPNSXAHW3G8 LRZBDZKSW8VPU84P LRZBEZVDHDHFMFDE LRZBFZKQF7TH74TM LRZBGZ78HCRCNRAH LRZBHZACSWH5U8J8 LRZBIZ5V6QW95UR5 LRZBJZ4GX7CQAUG3 LRZBKZCJUJPJJVKX LRZBLZKPWDQ4PHKC LRZBMZ8N5USQ75A8 LRZBNZAUTS7VTH5B LRZBOZFJD9TPGVBW LRZBPZ49E8XU8XHS LRZBQZP74ARA35SH LRZBRZPEE4MCJ7U4 LRZBVZME7EAHR4MT LRZBTZJ8RJUH65AN LRZBUZFXTVEQ5TTP LRZCAZU4SDH69XPU LRZCBZ48QKXG86JR LRZCCZCEUQG87CGC LRZCDZ9WQRA3H9B9 LRZCEZBBDFBBJJNM LRZCFZ6C6CW35KET LRZCGZGWC9V3KCER LRZCHZTPTF7TCFPD LRZCIZNQCG96PTVT

How to Redeem BGMI Codes

Players can claim rewards from a BGMI redeem code by following these steps:

Go to the official BGMI Redeem Centre

Enter your Character ID. Enter the redemption code

Complete the verification and select Redeem

After the code is processed, the rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Each BGMI redeem code can be claimed by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. Each player can redeem only one code per day. A code can be used only once per account, and Expired codes can no longer be used.

Further, Krafton India confirmed that expired codes and guest accounts are not eligible to use redeem codes. After a successful redemption, players will receive a confirmation message, while codes that have reached their redemption limit will show an expiry notification. Rewards sent through in-game mail must be claimed within 30 days, after which the mail will expire.