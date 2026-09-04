Krafton India has released a new batch of BGMI redeem codes as part of the game's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update. This new drop gives players a chance to claim the Ducky Fighter Set and a few in-game rewards. The new set of codes is available for a limited period and can be redeemed through BGMI's official redemption website. Rewards sent through in-game mail must be claimed within 30 days. Krafton India's new redeem codes are valid until September 25.
BGMI 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update Gets New Redeem Codes
Krafton India's new BGMI redeem codes feature the Ducky Fighter Set, combining a duck-billed helmet with padded combat gear and webbed-foot detailing. The unique design is aimed at players who like to give their character a more noticeable appearance during matches. Krafton India has released 50 codes as part of the latest drop.
Each code in the latest drop offers eligible players access to limited-time rewards. The codes remain valid until September 25. The company confirmed that they can only be redeemed through BGMI's official website.
The codes listed below are the general redeem codes
- LRZBZ5VDFRXHBNTD
- LRZCZDHQSMBBAHFF
- LRZDZ5RC8R7CW67A
- LRZEZKQ9ED9DU83M
- LRZFZU3M3EFP7CTF
- LRZGZEUVCCVTTMW7
- LRZHZ984KT3FRCEK
- LRZIZD47AKRB5BC6
- LRZJZADXTAWHPJHW
- LRZKZW67B7KB3HTR
- LRZLZMSTUG9NT5QW
- LRZMZWA7G7ACWHBQ
- LRZNZDH8QBJ4MTKB
- LRZOZVEFATPSARE4
- LRZPZSSJVPG8TABV
- LRZQZF6UCFDK7WE9
- LRZRZHXJEMRQSAMP
- LRZVZ79W6V6K96BF
- LRZTZEFMWAFVJV8R
- LRZUZ3PXU7RT3SED
- LRZBAZWCTEPDKUNR
- LRZBBZPKSMD9TRE7
- LRZBCZPNSXAHW3G8
- LRZBDZKSW8VPU84P
- LRZBEZVDHDHFMFDE
- LRZBFZKQF7TH74TM
- LRZBGZ78HCRCNRAH
- LRZBHZACSWH5U8J8
- LRZBIZ5V6QW95UR5
- LRZBJZ4GX7CQAUG3
- LRZBKZCJUJPJJVKX
- LRZBLZKPWDQ4PHKC
- LRZBMZ8N5USQ75A8
- LRZBNZAUTS7VTH5B
- LRZBOZFJD9TPGVBW
- LRZBPZ49E8XU8XHS
- LRZBQZP74ARA35SH
- LRZBRZPEE4MCJ7U4
- LRZBVZME7EAHR4MT
- LRZBTZJ8RJUH65AN
- LRZBUZFXTVEQ5TTP
- LRZCAZU4SDH69XPU
- LRZCBZ48QKXG86JR
- LRZCCZCEUQG87CGC
- LRZCDZ9WQRA3H9B9
- LRZCEZBBDFBBJJNM
- LRZCFZ6C6CW35KET
- LRZCGZGWC9V3KCER
- LRZCHZTPTF7TCFPD
- LRZCIZNQCG96PTVT
How to Redeem BGMI Codes
Players can claim rewards from a BGMI redeem code by following these steps:
- Go to the official BGMI Redeem Centre
- Enter your Character ID. Enter the redemption code
- Complete the verification and select Redeem
- After the code is processed, the rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.
Each BGMI redeem code can be claimed by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. Each player can redeem only one code per day. A code can be used only once per account, and Expired codes can no longer be used.
Further, Krafton India confirmed that expired codes and guest accounts are not eligible to use redeem codes. After a successful redemption, players will receive a confirmation message, while codes that have reached their redemption limit will show an expiry notification. Rewards sent through in-game mail must be claimed within 30 days, after which the mail will expire.