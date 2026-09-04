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BGMI Redeem Codes (September 2026): How to Get Ducky Fighter Set and Other Free Rewards

Krafton India's new redeem codes are valid until September 25.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 12:09 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes (September 2026): How to Get Ducky Fighter Set and Other Free Rewards

Photo Credit: Krafton

ach BGMI redeem code can be claimed by a maximum of 10 players

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Highlights
  • Krafton India has released another batch of BGMI redeem codes
  • The new codes are available for a limited period
  • The latest BGMI redeem codes offer the Ducky Fighter Set
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Krafton India has released a new batch of BGMI redeem codes as part of the game's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update. This new drop gives players a chance to claim the Ducky Fighter Set and a few in-game rewards. The new set of codes is available for a limited period and can be redeemed through BGMI's official redemption website. Rewards sent through in-game mail must be claimed within 30 days. Krafton India's new redeem codes are valid until September 25.

BGMI 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update Gets New Redeem Codes

Krafton India's new BGMI redeem codes feature the Ducky Fighter Set, combining a duck-billed helmet with padded combat gear and webbed-foot detailing. The unique design is aimed at players who like to give their character a more noticeable appearance during matches. Krafton India has released 50 codes as part of the latest drop.

Each code in the latest drop offers eligible players access to limited-time rewards. The codes remain valid until September 25. The company confirmed that they can only be redeemed through BGMI's official website.

The codes listed below are the general redeem codes

  1. LRZBZ5VDFRXHBNTD
  2. LRZCZDHQSMBBAHFF
  3. LRZDZ5RC8R7CW67A
  4. LRZEZKQ9ED9DU83M
  5. LRZFZU3M3EFP7CTF
  6. LRZGZEUVCCVTTMW7
  7. LRZHZ984KT3FRCEK
  8. LRZIZD47AKRB5BC6
  9. LRZJZADXTAWHPJHW
  10. LRZKZW67B7KB3HTR
  11. LRZLZMSTUG9NT5QW
  12. LRZMZWA7G7ACWHBQ
  13. LRZNZDH8QBJ4MTKB
  14. LRZOZVEFATPSARE4
  15. LRZPZSSJVPG8TABV
  16. LRZQZF6UCFDK7WE9
  17. LRZRZHXJEMRQSAMP
  18. LRZVZ79W6V6K96BF
  19. LRZTZEFMWAFVJV8R
  20. LRZUZ3PXU7RT3SED
  21. LRZBAZWCTEPDKUNR
  22. LRZBBZPKSMD9TRE7
  23. LRZBCZPNSXAHW3G8
  24. LRZBDZKSW8VPU84P
  25. LRZBEZVDHDHFMFDE
  26. LRZBFZKQF7TH74TM
  27. LRZBGZ78HCRCNRAH
  28. LRZBHZACSWH5U8J8
  29. LRZBIZ5V6QW95UR5
  30. LRZBJZ4GX7CQAUG3
  31. LRZBKZCJUJPJJVKX
  32. LRZBLZKPWDQ4PHKC
  33. LRZBMZ8N5USQ75A8
  34. LRZBNZAUTS7VTH5B
  35. LRZBOZFJD9TPGVBW
  36. LRZBPZ49E8XU8XHS
  37. LRZBQZP74ARA35SH
  38. LRZBRZPEE4MCJ7U4
  39. LRZBVZME7EAHR4MT
  40. LRZBTZJ8RJUH65AN
  41. LRZBUZFXTVEQ5TTP
  42. LRZCAZU4SDH69XPU
  43. LRZCBZ48QKXG86JR
  44. LRZCCZCEUQG87CGC
  45. LRZCDZ9WQRA3H9B9
  46. LRZCEZBBDFBBJJNM
  47. LRZCFZ6C6CW35KET
  48. LRZCGZGWC9V3KCER
  49. LRZCHZTPTF7TCFPD
  50. LRZCIZNQCG96PTVT

How to Redeem BGMI Codes

Players can claim rewards from a BGMI redeem code by following these steps:

  • Go to the official BGMI Redeem Centre
  • Enter your Character ID. Enter the redemption code 
  • Complete the verification and select Redeem
  • After the code is processed, the rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Each BGMI redeem code can be claimed by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. Each player can redeem only one code per day. A code can be used only once per account, and Expired codes can no longer be used.

Further, Krafton India confirmed that expired codes and guest accounts are not eligible to use redeem codes. After a successful redemption, players will receive a confirmation message, while codes that have reached their redemption limit will show an expiry notification. Rewards sent through in-game mail must be claimed within 30 days, after which the mail will expire.

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Further reading: Krafton India, BGMI, BGMI Redeem Codes, BGMI Redeem Codes For September, BGMI Codes
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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