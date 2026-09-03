WhatsApp launched its Bill Payments feature in India on Thursday. It allows users to find, manage and pay household and utility bills without leaving the messaging app. To facilitate transactions, the Meta-owned messaging platform leverages the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network. Users can access 22,722 billers across 30 categories, including electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit card and loan repayments. The feature is being rolled out gradually and will be available to Android and iOS users across India over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Bill Payments in India

According to WhatsApp, the introduction if Bill Payments expands the in-app payments functionality beyond existing services like mobile recharges and other transactions. Users can access Bill Payments by opening WhatsApp and tapping the ₹ icon at the top of the home screen. They can then select a bill category and biller, enter and confirm their account details, and review the fetched bill amount before making the payment.

The Bill Payments feature on WhatsApp supports UPI, debit cards and credit cards as payment methods.

A notable inclusion is a household bills summary, where bills are pre-fetched and billers that users have previously paid through WhatsApp appear on the Payments Home screen for one-tap access. WhatsApp says users can also manage multiple accounts under a single biller, which could be useful for handling bills for their home, office or family members.

The instant messaging app will also automatically surface popular bill categories on the Payments Home screen. Meanwhile, users will be able to browse the full list of more than 20 categories using the See All option. The company says the feature is designed to let users complete bill payments without switching to another app.

The new feature is powered by Bharat Connect (BBPS) and supports 22,722 billers across 30 categories. It is rolling out gradually across India and is expected to become available to all users on Android and iOS over the coming weeks.