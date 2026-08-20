Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G will launch in India soon, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary announced on Thursday. The new Hot series smartphone is confirmed to be available in four colours. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. Notably, the Infinix Hot 70 Pro was released in select global markets last month with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. A 6.76-inch display, up to a 6,000mAh battery and an IP68-rated build are other key specifications of the phone.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G India Launch Teased

In a press release, Infinix announced that the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G will be launched in India in the first week of September. It is confirmed to be offered in Dive Blue, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple and Thermo Orange colours in the country. The new phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Infinix India website.

The brand has posted an image showing the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G in these four colours. The Thermo Orange colour variant's back panel changes with temperature, while the Mirage Green finish transforms in nighttime conditions. The texture of the Silk Glow Purple shade shifts with motion, while the Dive Blue has a matte finish.

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro has an Active Matrix Cube (AMC) rear lighting system. This interactive, customisable mini LED dot-matrix display will blink to show notifications, music, gaming, charging status and more.

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G is currently available in select global markets, including Nigeria, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In international markets, the phone is sold in Depth Ring White, Dive Blue, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple, Night Pulse and Thermo Orange finishes.

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G features a 6.76-inch IPS LCD panel. It is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. It features a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The brand is offering the phone with either a 5,600mAh or 6,000mAh battery. It supports 45W charging.