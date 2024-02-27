Infinix Smart 8 Plus will launch in India this week, Flipkart has announced through a dedicated webpage. The Infinix Smart series phone debuted in select global markets earlier this year. The Infinix Smart 8 Plus carries features including a 6,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and 128GB of onboard storage. The budget smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It also features the Magic Ring feature that can be used to show notifications and other information.

Flipkart has published a webpage to announce that Infinix Smart 8 Plus will launch in India on March 1. Infinix is yet to disclose the pricing of the handset, but the webpage confirms that it will be priced under Rs. 7,000.

As per the listing, Infinix Smart 8 Plus runs on a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB while the storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. It features a dual-rear camera setup, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor.

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The battery unit is claimed to deliver up to 47 hours of talk time, 90 hours of music playback time, and 45 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

Infinix has packed its Magic Ring functionality on the Smart 8 Plus. A pill-shaped animation will appear around the front camera cutout to display notifications. It works similar to Apple's Dynamic Island, minus the pill-shaped cutout. More details about the handset will be disclosed on February 28.

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus is already available in select global markets in Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black colour options. It features a 6.6-inch IPS full-HD LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and has a 8-megapixel selfie camera.

