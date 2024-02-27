Technology News

Infinix Smart 8 Plus India Launch Date Set for March 1, Specifications, Pricing Teased

Infinix Smart 8 Plus is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2024 15:09 IST
Infinix Smart 8 Plus India Launch Date Set for March 1, Specifications, Pricing Teased

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 8 Plus comes with the Magic Ring feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Island

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 8 Plus houses a 6,000mAh battery
  • Infinix has packed a Magic Ring functionality on the Infinix Smart 8 Plus
  • It is already available in select global markets
Advertisement

Infinix Smart 8 Plus will launch in India this week, Flipkart has announced through a dedicated webpage. The Infinix Smart series phone debuted in select global markets earlier this year. The Infinix Smart 8 Plus carries features including a 6,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and 128GB of onboard storage. The budget smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It also features the Magic Ring feature that can be used to show notifications and other information.

Flipkart has published a webpage to announce that Infinix Smart 8 Plus will launch in India on March 1.  Infinix is yet to disclose the pricing of the handset, but the webpage confirms that it will be priced under Rs. 7,000.

As per the listing, Infinix Smart 8 Plus runs on a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB while the storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. It features a dual-rear camera setup, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor.

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The battery unit is claimed to deliver up to 47 hours of talk time, 90 hours of music playback time, and 45 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

Infinix has packed its Magic Ring functionality on the Smart 8 Plus. A pill-shaped animation will appear around the front camera cutout to display notifications. It works similar to Apple's Dynamic Island, minus the pill-shaped cutout. More details about the handset will be disclosed on February 28.

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus is already available in select global markets in Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black colour options. It features a 6.6-inch IPS full-HD LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and has a 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Infinix Smart 8 Plus, Infinix Smart 8 Plus Price in India, Infinix Smart 8 Plus Specifications, Infinix, Infinix Smart Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Air Glass 3 XR Eyewear Prototype Powered by its ‘AndesGPT’ AI Model Showcased at MWC 2024
Infinix Smart 8 Plus India Launch Date Set for March 1, Specifications, Pricing Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Update Fastag KYC before February 29 Deadline
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. iOS 18 Could Arrive With Redesigned UI Along With New AI Features
  4. Nubia Flip 5G Foldable With Budget-Friendly Price Unveiled at MWC 2024
  5. Apple Mulls AirPods With Camera, Smart Glasses to Compete With Meta: Report
  6. Satoshi Nakamoto Climbs Up 'World's Richest' List as BTC Explodes in Value
  7. Deutsche Telekom's Futuristic AI Smartphone Concept Has No Apps
  8. Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29
  9. Samsung Could Launch Galaxy Ring Alongside Galaxy Z Foldables in July
  10. Realme Teases the Narzo 70 Pro 5G Ahead of Its Debut in March
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Design, Features Teased Ahead of March Debut
  2. OnePlus Watch 2 to Arrive With Support for Improved Battery-Efficient Notification System on Wear OS 4
  3. Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Design Leaked via Hands-on Images; Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Tipped
  4. Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29
  5. Qualcomm, Jio Reportedly Working on Entry-Level 5G Smartphone; May Launch by End of 2024
  6. Meta Quest Pro 2 to Be Developed in Collaboration With LG; Will Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025: Report
  7. ChatGPT App for Android Will Reportedly Get a New Home-Screen Widget Soon
  8. iQoo Pad Air, iQoo TWS 2 Earbuds Pre-Sale to Start on March 1, Specifications Teased
  9. Tecno Spark 20C With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Dynamic Port Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Deutsche Telekom Showcases App-Less AI Smartphone Concept at MWC 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »