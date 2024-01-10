Technology News
Infinix Showcases E-Color Shift, AirCharge, and Extreme-Temp Battery Technologies at CES 2024

Infinix's E-Color Shift technology uses E-Ink Prism.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2024 14:45 IST
Infinix Showcases E-Color Shift, AirCharge, and Extreme-Temp Battery Technologies at CES 2024

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix addresses the lithium-ion freezing issues through its Extreme-Temp Battery technology

Highlights
  • E-Color Shift would help users to personalise their phone’s back cover
  • AirCharge uses multi-coil magnetic resonance
  • AirCharge operates below 6.78MHz
Infinix, owned by China's Transsion Holdings, has showcased its latest E-Color Shift technology at the ongoing annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The latest technology featuring E-Ink Prism allows smartphone panels to change and maintain colours without consuming power. The company has also revealed its AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery concept devices at the event. The AirCharge employs multi-coil magnetic resonance technology to let users charge their smart devices without the need for cables. The Extreme-Temp Battery aims to address battery freezing issues in extreme cold and hot conditions.

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary introduced its E-Color Shift technology alongside the AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery at the ShowStoppers event during CES. The E-Color Shift using E-Ink Prism enables the smartphone panels to change and reflect vibrant colours without consuming power. This would help users to personalise their phone's back cover by displaying time, mood, and other features in a matrix arrangement. "This approach allows users to express their individuality and convey distinctive information through unique phone designs, transcending basic colour changes. This gives their device a fresh look and feel,” said Infinix Mobility Deputy General Manager Liang Zhang.

The AirCharge technology eliminates the need for cables for charging smartphones. This charging technology uses multi-coil magnetic resonance and adaptive algorithms to facilitate wireless charging up to distances up to 20 centimetres and at 60-degree angles. It operates below 6.78MHz and offers charging power up to 7.5W. This would enable users to conveniently charge devices under desks while gaming or watching videos.

The Extreme-Temp Battery aims to address the common issue of lithium-ion freezing in standard batteries in extreme climate conditions. The new technology incorporates biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology on the electrodes to work in different temperatures. It is claimed to work in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius with a charging temperature range from -40°C to 60°C.

The Extreme-Temp Battery aims to address the common issue of lithium-ion freezing in standard batteries in extreme climate conditions. The new technology incorporates biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology on the electrodes to work in different temperatures. It is claimed to work in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius with a charging temperature range from -40°C to 60°C.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Infinix, AirCharge, Transsion Holdings, CES, CES 2024
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
