Technology News

Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of India Launch

Infinix Zero 30 5G is confirmed to come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection for both the front and rear panels.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2023 15:15 IST
Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 30 5G is seen in lavender and golden colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G is confirmed to have leather finish variants
  • The phone is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel front selfie sensor
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G will sport a curved 10-bit AMOLED display

Infinix Zero 30 5G is confirmed to launch in India by the end of August. The phone is expected to succeed the Infinix Zero 20 5G, which was released in December 2022 with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Infinix Zero 30 5G has been teased to come in lavender and gold colour variants. It is also said to feature a 60-degree curved 10-bit AMOLED display. Now, a new report has leaked some more specifications of the upcoming handset.

A GSMArena report suggests that the Infinix Zero 30 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video chats. The report adds that the centre-aligned hole-punch front camera placed at the top of the display will be able to capture 4K videos at 60fps. The primary rear sensor is expected to come with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

infinix 30 5g gsmarena inline i30

Infinix Note 30 5G leaked live image
Photo Credit: GSMArena

 

As per the report, the Infinix Zero 30 5G will come with a 12GB RAM with virtual RAM support of up to 9GB, which suggests that the user could have a maximum of up to 21GB of RAM. The phone is also tipped to feature 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is also tipped to have an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The leaked live images suggest the phone in a gold colour variant, that has already been teased officially. The official teasers showed the Infinix Zero 30 5G in lavender and gold colourways with a glass finish with Gorilla Glass 5 protection for both its front and rear panels. Three camera sensors are seen placed on a rectangular island alongside an LED flash unit in the top left corner of the back panel. The company has already confirmed that the Infinix Zero 30 5G will sport a 60-degree curved 10-bit AMOLED display.

Meanwhile, the Infinix Zero 20 was launched in Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy, and Space Gray colour options. At launch, the phone was priced at Rs. 15,999 for the lone 8GB + 128GB variant. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Zero 30 5G, Infinix Zero 30 5G India launch, Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno Pova 5 Go On Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
Chandrayaan-3 Gets Ready to Make History With Soft-Landing on Moon's South Pole

Related Stories

Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates - Landing Date and Time, Livestream, Latest News
  2. iPhone 15 Could Get Colour-Matched USB Type-C Cables: See Leaked Image
  3. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Anticipation Builds After Russia’s Luna-25 Crash
  4. Motorola G84 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design: See Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Get New Offers in India: See Price
  6. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Look Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  7. Here's Why Space Agencies Are Racing to the Moon's South Pole
  8. Google Pixel 8 Series Could Support Only eSIMs in Some Regions
  9. iQoo Z8 Specifications, Colour Options Leak Online: Check Here
  10. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of India Launch
  2. Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno Pova 5 Go On Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  3. Canara Bank Rolls Out CBDC App Interoperable With UPI, Users Highlight Issues
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Gets Ready to Make History With Soft-Landing on Moon's South Pole
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get Larger Battery Than Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24+ Battery Details Also Leaked
  6. iPhone 15 Tipped to Come With Colour Matched USB Type-C Cables, iPhone 15 Pro Max Release Could Be Delayed
  7. As Chandrayaan-3 Prepares to Land on the Moon, Why Are Space Agencies Racing to the Lunar South Pole?
  8. Meta Prioritising Profit Over Safety by Blocking Wildfire News, Says Canada PM Justin Trudeau
  9. Race for Moon Resources Has Begun, Says Russia's Space Chief After Luna-25 Crash
  10. Softbank-Owned Chip Firm Arm Reveals Filing for Blockbuster US IPO: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.