Technology News

Infinix Zero 30 4G Renders, Specifications Leak, Launch Could Be Imminent

Infinix Zero 30 4G could be backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 October 2023 17:08 IST
Infinix Zero 30 4G Renders, Specifications Leak, Launch Could Be Imminent

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 30 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix Zero 30 5G
  • The 4G variant is said to come with an AMOLED display
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G was launched in India in the first week of September
Advertisement

Infinix Zero 30 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC was launched in India last month as a successor to Infinix Zero 20. Now, the smartphone brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings is reportedly working on a 4G variant of the Infinix Zero 30. Ahead of any official announcement, specifications and renders offering a glimpse into the possible design of the handset have leaked online. The Infinix Zero 30 4G is said to come with a curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

As per a report by Gizmochina, Russian mobile network operator MTS has listed the renders and specifications of Infinix Zero 30 4G. The renders suggest two colour options and a similar design language as its 5G counterpart with a curved display. The screen has a centrally located hole-punch cutout as well. The device is seen featuring a triple rear camera unit accompanied by an LED flash. The power button and the volume keys appear to be arranged on the left spine of the smartphone.

infinix zero 30 4g gizmochina Infinix Zero 30 4G

Infinix Zero 30 4G leaked renders
Photo Credit: Gizmochina

The Infinix Zero 30 4G is said to come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The 5G version has a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC under the hood. For optics, the 4G variant is said to retain the 108-megapixel triple camera system on the rear. For selfies and video chats, there might be a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G was launched in India in first week of September with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs. 24,999. It is offered in Golden Hour and Rome Green colour options.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) 60-degree curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a dual LED flash. Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the smartphone with support for 68W fast charging.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Zero 30 5G

Infinix Zero 30 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive design, solid build
  • Bright 144Hz display
  • Good overall camera performance
  • 68W fast charging
  • IP53 rating, stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • No HDR playback support
  • Average battery backup
  • Just one major Android OS upgrade
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Zero 30 5G, Infinix Zero 30, Infinix Zero 30 4G, Infinix Zero 30 4G Specifications, Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Passkeys Now Offered as Default Login Option for Personal Google Accounts: How it Works

Related Stories

Infinix Zero 30 4G Renders, Specifications Leak, Launch Could Be Imminent
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Alleged Hands-on Video Shows Almost Invisible Display Crease
  2. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  3. Here Are the Best Gaming Laptop Deals Under Rs. 60,000 in the Amazon Sale
  4. Samsung May Use Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Waterdrop Hinge in Upcoming Notebook
  5. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  6. Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC Debuts at This Price
  7. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  8. OnePlus 12’s Design Feature and Camera Hardware Leaked: Details
  9. OnePlus Open India Launch Officially Teased: Details
  10. Top Blockbuster Deals on Laptops During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Passkeys Now Offered as Default Login Option for Personal Google Accounts: How it Works
  2. Infinix Zero 30 4G Renders, Specifications Leak, Launch Could Be Imminent
  3. OnePlus 12’s Watch-Inspired Design, Camera Hardware Leaked Online: All Details
  4. Walt Disney Said to Hold Initial Talks With Blackstone Over Stake in Disney+ Hotstar, TV Business in India
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Over $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Trade in Dips
  6. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of October 12 Launch
  7. Vivo Executive, Three Others Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case
  8. PS5 Updated With Smaller Form Factor, 1TB Storage; Will Go on Sale Next Month
  9. Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC, 68W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Relief Aid Set-Up in War-Ridden Israel; Unocoin CEO Lists Ethical Implications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »