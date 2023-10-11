Infinix Zero 30 4G Renders, Specifications Leak, Launch Could Be Imminent

Infinix Zero 30 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC was launched in India last month as a successor to Infinix Zero 20. Now, the smartphone brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings is reportedly working on a 4G variant of the Infinix Zero 30. Ahead of any official announcement, specifications and renders offering a glimpse into the possible design of the handset have leaked online. The Infinix Zero 30 4G is said to come with a curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

As per a report by Gizmochina, Russian mobile network operator MTS has listed the renders and specifications of Infinix Zero 30 4G. The renders suggest two colour options and a similar design language as its 5G counterpart with a curved display. The screen has a centrally located hole-punch cutout as well. The device is seen featuring a triple rear camera unit accompanied by an LED flash. The power button and the volume keys appear to be arranged on the left spine of the smartphone.

Infinix Zero 30 4G leaked renders

Photo Credit: Gizmochina

The Infinix Zero 30 4G is said to come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The 5G version has a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC under the hood. For optics, the 4G variant is said to retain the 108-megapixel triple camera system on the rear. For selfies and video chats, there might be a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G was launched in India in first week of September with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs. 24,999. It is offered in Golden Hour and Rome Green colour options.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) 60-degree curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a dual LED flash. Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the smartphone with support for 68W fast charging.

