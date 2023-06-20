OnePlus will reportedly unveil the next generation of its numbered series of smartphones, the OnePlus 12, later this year in China. While little is known about OnePlus' next flagship, the purported smartphone's display specifications have emerged along with details on the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which could debut in China soon. The phones' specifications have emerged on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone company launched the OnePlus 11 in the global market whereas the OnePlus Ace 2 was unveiled in China only.

Other expected specifications of the phones were also leaked previously.

A report by MySmartPrice via tipster Digital Chat Station suggests the display specifications of the OnePlus 12 as well as OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The OnePlus 12 is tipped to sport a 2K OLED display sourced from Samsung Display Corporation. It is also said that the phone will have a curved edge display as well as a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout at the top. Additionally, the handset's display is also expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution.

The report also adds that the OnePlus 12 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launching later this year in October. Hence, the OnePlus 12 is expected to debut in China by the end of 2023.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will reportedly ship with a BOE's 1.5K OLED display with a resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels. The display is rumoured to sport curved edges and a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout.

The OnePlus 12's specifications were leaked previously as well, backing up details from the new reports. According to a previous report, the OnePlus 12 will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a quad-HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone was also tipped to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is said to have the model number SM8650, under the hood.

