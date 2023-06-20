Technology News
OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Display Specifications Leaked; Could Sport Curved OLED Displays: Report

OnePlus 12 is rumoured to launch in China this year in November or December.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 June 2023 15:04 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 will succeed this year’s OnePlus 11 (pictured)

  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is speculated to launch in China next month
  • The phone is said to feature a 1.5K OLED display
  • OnePlus 12 is expected to launch with a 2K SDC display

OnePlus will reportedly unveil the next generation of its numbered series of smartphones, the OnePlus 12, later this year in China. While little is known about OnePlus' next flagship, the purported smartphone's display specifications have emerged along with details on the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which could debut in China soon. The phones' specifications have emerged on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone company launched the OnePlus 11 in the global market whereas the OnePlus Ace 2 was unveiled in China only.

Other expected specifications of the phones were also leaked previously.

A report by MySmartPrice via tipster Digital Chat Station suggests the display specifications of the OnePlus 12 as well as OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The OnePlus 12 is tipped to sport a 2K OLED display sourced from Samsung Display Corporation. It is also said that the phone will have a curved edge display as well as a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout at the top. Additionally, the handset's display is also expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution.

The report also adds that the OnePlus 12 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launching later this year in October. Hence, the OnePlus 12 is expected to debut in China by the end of 2023.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will reportedly ship with a BOE's 1.5K OLED display with a resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels. The display is rumoured to sport curved edges and a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout.

The OnePlus 12's specifications were leaked previously as well, backing up details from the new reports. According to a previous report, the OnePlus 12 will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a quad-HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone was also tipped to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is said to have the model number SM8650, under the hood. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro specifications, OnePlus 12 specifications, OnePlus
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price Tipped to be Lower Than Galaxy Fold 4: Details Here

