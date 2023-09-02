Technology News
Infinix Zero 30 5G With Dimensity 8020 SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix Zero 30 5G with support for 68W fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 September 2023 13:38 IST
Infinix Zero 30 5G With Dimensity 8020 SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 30 5G is offered in Golden Hour and Rome Green colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G runs on Android 13-based XOS 13
  • It has IP53 rated build
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G has a triple rear camera setup

Infinix Zero 30 5G was launched in India today (September 2) as a successor to Infinix Zero 20. The new 5G offering by the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM. The Infinix Zero 30 5G has a hole punch display with 144Hz refresh rate and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Infinix Zero 30 5G will go on pre-orders in the country via Flipkart starting today.

Infinix Zero 30 5G price in India, availability

The Infinix Zero 30 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Buyers have to shell out Rs. 24,999 for the top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The latest 5G handset is offered in Golden Hour and Rome Green colour options and is currently available for pre-orders on Flipkart. The deliveries are stated to begin on September 8.

Customers purchasing the Infinix Zero 30 5G using an Axis Bank credit card can avail of a Rs. 2,000 discount. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 23,050. No-cost EMI options are also available.

Infinix Zero 30 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Infinix Zero 30 5G runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) 60-degree curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 950 nits of peak brightness. The display has a hole punch cutout accommodating the selfie shooter and it is rated to deliver 360Hz of touch sampling rate and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The handset has Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both sides as well. Under the hood, there's an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. With Infinix's Memfusion RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 21GB using the additional unused storage.

infinix zero 30 inline Infinix Zero 30 5G

For optics, the Infinix Zero 30 5G has a triple rear camera setup with quad LED Flash. The camera unit led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a dual LED flash. The front camera is claimed to perform 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. It has 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Zero 30 5G include 5G, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6. It comes with an ambient light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G has IP53-rated build for dust and water resistance. It features dual speakers equipped with DTS Hi-res audio technology.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix Zero 30 5G with support for 68W fast charging. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. It measures 75.03x164.51x7.9mm.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
ISRO Launches Aditya-L1, India's Maiden Sun Study Mission, Aboard PSLV Rocket

