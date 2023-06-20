Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price Tipped to be Lower Than Galaxy Fold 4: Details Here

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Watch 6 series next month.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 June 2023 14:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price Tipped to be Lower Than Galaxy Fold 4: Details Here

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured).

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The foldable phone might not get any major design changes
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also expected to debut in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch is expected to take place in South Korea at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Samsung has confirmed that it will host the next Unpacked event at the end of July, where it is likely to unveil its latest foldable phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung is unlikely to make any major changes to the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, according to recent reports. The flagship foldable phone is also said to get minor hardware upgrades. All of this could result in the price being slightly lower than the company's foldable phone from last year, according to a new leak.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get a slight reduction in price compared to its predecessor, according to details shared by tipster Revegnus on Twitter. The tipster did not reveal the exact pricing details in his leak. Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the US at a starting price of $1,799 (roughly Rs 1,47,700).

Meanwhile, the tipster claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, despite receiving some major upgrades, will launch at the same starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 82,000) as last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Review).

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumoured to get the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The rest of the phone's hardware is likely to remain the same as the outgoing model, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Review). However, there might be some changes under the hood, such as a new waterdrop-style hinge and an IPX8 rating, which could contribute to the overall durability of the foldable phone.

Samsung is expected to announce the price of its upcoming foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. Meanwhile, the key specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have already been leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to sport a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QXGA+ resolution. The outer display will likely be 6.2 inches tall and offer a full-HD+ resolution.

The device will feature a triple-camera setup, like its predecessor. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, the outer display will feature a 12-megapixel front camera. The device will also feature a 4-megapixel under-screen camera, as per recent reports.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Lastly, it is expected to boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Adobe’s $20 Billion Acquisition of Figma Reportedly on EU Antitrust Body Radar

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price Tipped to be Lower Than Galaxy Fold 4: Details Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
  3. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  4. Here's What the Charging Cable for the Nothing Phone 2 Will Look Like
  5. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased Ahead of Launch: See Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Price Tipped: Check Here
  8. Asus ROG Ally With AMD Z1 Series Chip Will Go on Sale in India on This Date
  9. Meta Announces Voicebox, a New AI Model for Speech: Check Details
  10. Why Hackers Are Threatening to Leak 80GB of Data Stolen From Reddit
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Display Specifications Leaked; Could Sport Curved OLED Displays: Report
  2. WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Silence Unknown Callers' Feature on iOS and Android
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price Tipped to be Lower Than Galaxy Fold 4: Details Here
  4. Adobe’s $20 Billion Acquisition of Figma Reportedly on EU Antitrust Body Radar
  5. Meta Voicebox Unveiled as New Text-to-Speech Generative AI Model: All Details
  6. Alibaba Appoints Eddie Wu as New CEO; Joseph Tsai to Be New Chairman Starting September 10
  7. IMF Working on New Central Bank Digital Currencies Platform to Enable International Transactions
  8. Infinix Note 30 Pro Limited-Edition Model Launched to Celebrate Collaboration With Tesla Science Centre
  9. Google Pixel 7a's Tensor G2 SoC Might Be Different From That of Pixel 7: All Details
  10. Kraven the Hunter Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Goes on an Animalistic Rampage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.