Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch is expected to take place in South Korea at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Samsung has confirmed that it will host the next Unpacked event at the end of July, where it is likely to unveil its latest foldable phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung is unlikely to make any major changes to the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, according to recent reports. The flagship foldable phone is also said to get minor hardware upgrades. All of this could result in the price being slightly lower than the company's foldable phone from last year, according to a new leak.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get a slight reduction in price compared to its predecessor, according to details shared by tipster Revegnus on Twitter. The tipster did not reveal the exact pricing details in his leak. Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the US at a starting price of $1,799 (roughly Rs 1,47,700).

Meanwhile, the tipster claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, despite receiving some major upgrades, will launch at the same starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 82,000) as last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Review).

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumoured to get the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The rest of the phone's hardware is likely to remain the same as the outgoing model, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Review). However, there might be some changes under the hood, such as a new waterdrop-style hinge and an IPX8 rating, which could contribute to the overall durability of the foldable phone.

Samsung is expected to announce the price of its upcoming foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. Meanwhile, the key specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have already been leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to sport a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QXGA+ resolution. The outer display will likely be 6.2 inches tall and offer a full-HD+ resolution.

The device will feature a triple-camera setup, like its predecessor. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, the outer display will feature a 12-megapixel front camera. The device will also feature a 4-megapixel under-screen camera, as per recent reports.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Lastly, it is expected to boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

