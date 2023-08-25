Infinix Zero 30 5G is confirmed to launch soon in India. The phone will likely succeed the Infinix Zero 20 5G, released in December 2022, which comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Infinix has now confirmed the pre-order date for the handset in the country. The company had previously revealed the design of the handset, and now it has also confirmed other key specifications of the Infinix Zero 30 5G, with more teasers to be announced in the coming days.

A Flipkart microsite has revealed that the Infinix Zero 30 5G will be available for pre-orders in India starting September 2. The highlighting feature of the phone is the confirmed 50-megapixel front camera sensor, which is said to offer video recording at 60fps with a resolution of 4K. This feature seems to be targeting an increasing number of content creators, and is claimed to be a first in the segment.

Infinix Zero 30 5G will come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both sides. The display will use a 6.78-inch curved 10-bit AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak brightness level of 950 nits.

Notably, the Infinix Zero 20 5G measures 7.98mm in thickness. However, the Zero 30 model is said to be 7.9mm in thickness and the company claims that this is the slimmest phone in the segment. It had previously been teased in a lavender and a golden colour option. Now the handset is seen in an additional green colour variant with a lychee-like leather finish.

Camera and processor details will be revealed on August 28 and August 30, respectively, as per the Flipkart microsite. However, tipster Nithin Prasad (@_the_tech_guy) tweeted that the Infinix Zero 30 5G is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

As per the tipster, the triple rear camera unit of the phone will include a 108-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The Infinix Zero 30 5G is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The tipster added that the phone is expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India.

