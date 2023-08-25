Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre Orders to Start in India on September 2; Key Specifications Revealed

Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders to Start in India on September 2; Key Specifications Revealed

Infinix Zero 30 5G will come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both sides.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 August 2023 13:04 IST
Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders to Start in India on September 2; Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 30 5G is seen in Rome Green and Golden Hour colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G is confirmed to sport a 50-megapixel front camera
  • At 7.9mm, Infinix claims that the phone is the slimmest in the segment
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G will come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED 144Hz display

Infinix Zero 30 5G is confirmed to launch soon in India. The phone will likely succeed the Infinix Zero 20 5G, released in December 2022, which comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Infinix has now confirmed the pre-order date for the handset in the country. The company had previously revealed the design of the handset, and now it has also confirmed other key specifications of the Infinix Zero 30 5G, with more teasers to be announced in the coming days.

A Flipkart microsite has revealed that the Infinix Zero 30 5G will be available for pre-orders in India starting September 2. The highlighting feature of the phone is the confirmed 50-megapixel front camera sensor, which is said to offer video recording at 60fps with a resolution of 4K. This feature seems to be targeting an increasing number of content creators, and is claimed to be a first in the segment. 

Infinix Zero 30 5G will come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both sides. The display will use a 6.78-inch curved 10-bit AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak brightness level of 950 nits.

Notably, the Infinix Zero 20 5G measures 7.98mm in thickness. However, the Zero 30 model is said to be 7.9mm in thickness and the company claims that this is the slimmest phone in the segment. It had previously been teased in a lavender and a golden colour option. Now the handset is seen in an additional green colour variant with a lychee-like leather finish.

Camera and processor details will be revealed on August 28 and August 30, respectively, as per the Flipkart microsite. However, tipster Nithin Prasad (@_the_tech_guy) tweeted that the Infinix Zero 30 5G is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. 

As per the tipster, the triple rear camera unit of the phone will include a 108-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The Infinix Zero 30 5G is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The tipster added that the phone is expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Zero 30 5G, Infinix Zero 30 5G India launch, Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications, Infinix Zero 30 5G price in India, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Former US President Donald Trump Returns to X, Posts Mugshot; Elon Musk Calls it ‘Next Level’
How to Delete Your Instagram Account: Step-by-Step Guide

Related Stories

Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders to Start in India on September 2; Key Specifications Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  2. Moto G84 5G Key Specifications Revealed, to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip Now Available in India in Two New Colour Options
  5. Windows 11 Photos, Snipping Tool and Paint Apps May Get These AI Features
  6. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub Launched in India at This Price
  7. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Begins Walk on Moon, Confirms ISRO
  8. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  9. OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing Now Live for This OnePlus Handset
  10. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp HD Video Sharing Feature Rolls Out to Users on Android: How it Works
  2. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders to Start in India on September 2; Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Tesla Autopilot Investigation Will Be Resolved, Could Make Announcement Soon, Says US Agency
  4. Former US President Donald Trump Returns to X, Posts Mugshot; Elon Musk Calls it ‘Next Level’
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Tumbles Shortly After Seeing Gains, Most Altcoins Trade in Losses
  6. iPhone 15 Pro to Arrive in Blue and Gray Colour Options Instead of Gold and Purple: Report
  7. Realme GT 5 Design Revealed Ahead of August 28 Launch, to Get a Pro-XDR Display
  8. Google Vows Transparency on Ads, Says Will Provide More Data on Its Products as EU Content Rules Kick In
  9. Telecom Subscriber Base in India Grew Marginally to 1,173.89 Million at June End: TRAI
  10. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Begins Walk on Moon, Confirms ISRO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.