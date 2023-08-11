Technology News

Infinix Zero 30 5G India Launch Set For August End; Colour Options, Specifications Teased

Infinix Zero 30 5G is expected to succeed the Infinix Zero 20 5G, which was launched in December last year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 August 2023 16:25 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 30 5G is seen in lavender and golden colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G is confirmed to have leather finish variants
  • It is unclear still if there will be an Infinix Zero 30 Turbo 5G model
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G will sport a curved 10-bit AMOLED display

Infinix Zero 30 5G is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Infinix Zero 20 5G, which was launched in December 2022 with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and a 4500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Infinix Zero 30 is expected to arrive with some upgrades over the preceding model. It has also been recently spotted on benchmarking and certification websites in the past few weeks hinting at its imminent launch. The company on Thursday revealed the launch timeline of the Infinix Zero 30 5G handset in India. 

Infinix announced in a press statement that the Infinix Zero 30 5G will be unveiled in the Indian market by the end of August. They are yet to confirm the exact date of the launch. Previously, the Infinix Zero series included a base and a Turbo model. There has not yet been any official word about an Infinix Zero 30 Turbo 5G variant yet. 

The company also revealed the back panel design and colour options of the upcoming Infinix Zero 30 5G. In images shared by the company, the phone is seen in lavender and golden colour options with glass back panels. The model has also been teased to have leather finish variants.

A triple rear camera unit at the back is placed on a rectangular island alongside an LED flash unit in the top left corner of the panel. The Infinix Zero 30 5G will also feature a 60-degree curved 10-bit AMOLED display, according to the company. It also added that both the front and back panels of the model will arrive with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Infinix Zero 20 5G, the predecessor of the upcoming Zero 30 5G handset, was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the sole 8GB + 128 GB variant. It is offered in Space Gray, Glitter Gold, and Green Fantasy colour options. The handset features a triple rear camera system with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor accompanied by a quad-rear flash unit. The front camera has a 60-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix GT 10 Pro in India. It is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The handset is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. 

