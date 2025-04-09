Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Get New Camera Feature With iOS 19

Apple previews its planned software releases for the year at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 11:22 IST
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Get New Camera Feature With iOS 19

Apple is expected to preview the iOS 19 in June during its annual WWDC

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro models could get a new camera feature
  • iOS 19 is said to feature rounded icons
  • Samsung debuted a similar feature back in 2013 in its Galaxy S4
Advertisement

iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September. It is rumoured to include four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The phones are likely to come with iOS 19, which Apple will showcase at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Recently, a leaked video had suggested the design changes expected to come to iOS 19. As per the video, iOS 19 is said to bring a new camera feature exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro models.

iOS 19 Could Bring Dual Camera Recording Feature

In a video posted to the Front Page Tech YouTube channel, tipster Jon Prosser offers a detailed look at Apple's upcoming iOS 19 update. Apart from talking about the design changes in iOS 19, the YouTuber states that a new camera app is coming to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models with the update. The new functionality will allow users to record video from the rear camera and front-facing camera at the same time.

This rumoured dual video recording feature is likely to benefit content creators. However, Samsung debuted this feature back in 2013 in its Galaxy S4 and it has been available in several Android phones since.

iOS 19's new design is said to be inspired by Apple's visionOS. The upcoming iPhone operating system could include rounded icons, new animations resembling the Dynamic Island animation, and a redesigned Tab View.

Apple is expected to preview iOS 19 in June during its annual WWDC, which is set to kick off on June 9 with free attendance for all developers. The event will conclude on June 13. Besides iOS 19, Apple is also expected to tease next-generation software updates for iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and the Vision Pro. The company could release the iOS 19 stable update in September with the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iOS 19, iOS, iPhone 17 Pro Max, WWDC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 13T Teased to Launch in Three Colour Options

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Get New Camera Feature With iOS 19
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Teased to Launch in Three Colour Options
  2. Court: State vs. A Nobody OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Moto G Stylus (2025) Announced With In-Built Stylus and These Features
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Sale in India Begins Today With These Offers
  5. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on These Products
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Colours Revealed Before Launch
  7. Amazon's Latest Nova AI Model Can Generate 2-Minute-Long Videos
  8. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ to Offer a 144Hz Curved AMOLED Display
  9. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Review: The Super Leica Phone
  10. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Get New Camera Feature With iOS 19
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India Alongside Realme Narzo 80x 5G
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fails to Break Above $76,700 as Market Dips Amid Tariff Tensions
  3. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Price to Increase, Upcoming Pixel Fold Models to Get Cheaper: Report
  4. Amazon Nova Sonic Audio Generation AI Model Released, Can Process Speech in Real-Time
  5. Samsung Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitors Launched in India
  6. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Get New Camera Feature With iOS 19
  7. OnePlus 13T Teased to Launch in Three Colour Options
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. Moto G Stylus (2025) With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC and AI Features Announced: Price, Specifications
  10. Scientists Revive Dire Wolves Using Ancient DNA and Modern Gene Editing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »