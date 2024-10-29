Apple has rolled out the iOS 17.7.1 update for users who are yet to upgrade to iOS 18 — the company's latest operating system (OS). Although it does not bring any new features, the update introduces crucial security fixes for issues such as sensitive kernel state leaks, modification of protected system files and violation of iframe sandboxing policy. The rollout of this update coincides with the iOS 18.1 update that Apple released which brings Apple Intelligence — its suite of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Apple, the iOS 17.7.1 update is only available for iPhone models which have not been upgraded to iOS 18 or the latest iOS 18.1 software. It fixes a vulnerability titled CVE-2024-44239, which, Apple says could risk an app being able to leak sensitive kernel state. It is reported to be an information disclosure issue which has since been addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

Furthermore, CVE-2024-44269 posed a risk of allowing a malicious app to use shortcuts to access restricted files due to a logic issue. An information disclosure issue was also reported in Siri due to which a sandboxed app could be able to access sensitive user data in system logs. In WebKit, processing maliciously crafted web content could have prevented the Content Security Policy from being enforced. The update fixes all of these issues.

According to Apple, the iOS 17.7.1 update also rectifies problems related to Accessibility, CoreText, Foundation, ImageIO, Managed Configuration, MobileBackup, and SceneKit. The update has been released for the following devices: