Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.7.1 Update for iPhone Models Not on iOS 18: Details

According to Apple, the iOS 17.7.1 update also rectifies problems related to Accessibility, CoreText, Foundation, ImageIO and Managed Configuration.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 19:06 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 17.7.1 update is now available for download on iPhone

Highlights
  • iOS 17.7.1 update fixes vulnerabilities including CVE-2024-44239
  • The update is available for iPhones not upgraded to iOS 18
  • It also rectifies issues related to Accessibility, CoreText and more
Apple has rolled out the iOS 17.7.1 update for users who are yet to upgrade to iOS 18 — the company's latest operating system (OS). Although it does not bring any new features, the update introduces crucial security fixes for issues such as sensitive kernel state leaks, modification of protected system files and violation of iframe sandboxing policy. The rollout of this update coincides with the iOS 18.1 update that Apple released which brings Apple Intelligence — its suite of artificial intelligence (AI).

iOS 17.7.1 Update for iPhone Changelog

According to Apple, the iOS 17.7.1 update is only available for iPhone models which have not been upgraded to iOS 18 or the latest iOS 18.1 software. It fixes a vulnerability titled CVE-2024-44239, which, Apple says could risk an app being able to leak sensitive kernel state. It is reported to be an information disclosure issue which has since been addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

Furthermore, CVE-2024-44269 posed a risk of allowing a malicious app to use shortcuts to access restricted files due to a logic issue. An information disclosure issue was also reported in Siri due to which a sandboxed app could be able to access sensitive user data in system logs. In WebKit, processing maliciously crafted web content could have prevented the Content Security Policy from being enforced. The update fixes all of these issues.

According to Apple, the iOS 17.7.1 update also rectifies problems related to Accessibility, CoreText, Foundation, ImageIO, Managed Configuration, MobileBackup, and SceneKit. The update has been released for the following devices:

  1. iPhone XS and later
  2. iPad Pro 13-inch
  3. iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later
  4. iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  5. iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later
  6. iPad Air 3rd generation and later
  7. iPad 6th generation and later
  8. iPad mini 5th generation and later
Comments

Further reading: iOS 18, Apple, iOS 17, iPhone Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
