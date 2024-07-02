Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra European Pricing and Detailed Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra European Pricing and Detailed Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to sport a 1.5-inch AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2024 11:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra European Pricing and Detailed Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (pictured) is expected to get a successor on July 10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to feature a 590mAh battery
  • They could be powered by a 3nm Exynos W1000 chipset
  • The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is said to come in 40mm and 44mm sizes
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked — the company's upcoming launch event — is less than a week away. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are expected to be among the many products to be announced at the grand launch event. A new leak revealed the European prices and specifications of Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, just days before the formal debut. The Galaxy Watch 7 is said to come in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could be available in one size — 47mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 price (leaked)

Dealabs has leaked the alleged European pricing and the full list of specifications of both the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7. As per the report, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will cost EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the single Bluetooth + 4G variant. It could be offered in titanium grey, titanium silver and titanium white colours.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is said to cost EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 40mm Bluetooth version. The 44mm Bluetooth version and 40mm Bluetooth and 4G will be reportedly priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 62,000), respectively. The 44mm Bluetooth and 4G version could be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,000). It is said to be available in cream, green and silver shades.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 specifications

Both Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 are said to ship with One UI 6 Watch and feature 3D glass dials. They could run on a 3nm Exynos W1000 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to get a 1.5-inch (480×480 pixels) AMOLED display with 327ppi pixel density. It could have a Titanium case and Sapphire glass build. It could pack a 590mAh battery with fast charging support. It is said to measure 47.4x 47.1x12.1mm and weigh 60.5 grams.

The 40mm variant of Galaxy Watch 7 has a 1.3-inch (432×432 pixels) AMOLED display with 330ppi pixel density, while the 44mm version might get a 1.5-inch (480×480 pixels) AMOLED screen with 327ppi. It could feature an aluminium armour case with a sapphire glass front.

Samsung is tipped to pack a 300mAh battery on the 40mm variant and a 425mAh battery on the 44mm version. Both models could support fast wireless charging. The 40mm model could measure 40.4x40.4x9.7mm and weighs 28.9 grams. The 44mm variant is likely to measure 44.4x44.4x9.7mm and 33.8 grams.

Both Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 are said to come with IP6X dust protection, IP68 water resistance and MID-STD-810H certified build. They could offer Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity options. Sensors onboard are likely to include accelerometer, light and geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, barometer, bioactive sensors, temperature, and heart rate sensor.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT 6 Launch Date Set for July 9; Rear Camera Module Design Teased

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra European Pricing and Detailed Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 13 ProÂ 5G Series India Launch Confirmed
  2. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch Date Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra Price, Specifications Leaked
  4. Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  5. Honor 200 5G Series Amazon Page Goes Live; India Launch Imminent
  6. Realme C63 With Vegan Leather Design Launched in India at This Price
  7. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  8. Realme GT 6 to Launch in China on July 9; Rear Panel Design Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 17.6 Developer Beta 2 Update for iPhone With ‘Catch Up’ Feature Rolls Out to Beta Testers
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra European Pricing and Detailed Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  3. Realme GT 6 Launch Date Set for July 9; Rear Camera Module Design Teased
  4. Sony to Resume Operations of Acquired Japanese Crypto Firm ‘WhaleFin’
  5. Fujifilm Instax Mini SE With Manual Exposure Control Launched in India: Price, Availability
  6. Realme Pad 3 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Launch Appears Imminent
  7. AI Deals Between Microsoft and OpenAI, Google and Samsung, Under EU Scanner
  8. Realme GT 6 China Variant SoC, Display Details Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9 May Get Displays with Better Brightness Supplied by Samsung: Report
  10. Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore Teams Up With Academic Partners to Expand Galaxy AI Language Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »