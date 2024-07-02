Samsung Galaxy Unpacked — the company's upcoming launch event — is less than a week away. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are expected to be among the many products to be announced at the grand launch event. A new leak revealed the European prices and specifications of Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, just days before the formal debut. The Galaxy Watch 7 is said to come in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could be available in one size — 47mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 price (leaked)

Dealabs has leaked the alleged European pricing and the full list of specifications of both the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7. As per the report, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will cost EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the single Bluetooth + 4G variant. It could be offered in titanium grey, titanium silver and titanium white colours.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is said to cost EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 40mm Bluetooth version. The 44mm Bluetooth version and 40mm Bluetooth and 4G will be reportedly priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 62,000), respectively. The 44mm Bluetooth and 4G version could be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,000). It is said to be available in cream, green and silver shades.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 specifications

Both Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 are said to ship with One UI 6 Watch and feature 3D glass dials. They could run on a 3nm Exynos W1000 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to get a 1.5-inch (480×480 pixels) AMOLED display with 327ppi pixel density. It could have a Titanium case and Sapphire glass build. It could pack a 590mAh battery with fast charging support. It is said to measure 47.4x 47.1x12.1mm and weigh 60.5 grams.

The 40mm variant of Galaxy Watch 7 has a 1.3-inch (432×432 pixels) AMOLED display with 330ppi pixel density, while the 44mm version might get a 1.5-inch (480×480 pixels) AMOLED screen with 327ppi. It could feature an aluminium armour case with a sapphire glass front.

Samsung is tipped to pack a 300mAh battery on the 40mm variant and a 425mAh battery on the 44mm version. Both models could support fast wireless charging. The 40mm model could measure 40.4x40.4x9.7mm and weighs 28.9 grams. The 44mm variant is likely to measure 44.4x44.4x9.7mm and 33.8 grams.

Both Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 are said to come with IP6X dust protection, IP68 water resistance and MID-STD-810H certified build. They could offer Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity options. Sensors onboard are likely to include accelerometer, light and geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, barometer, bioactive sensors, temperature, and heart rate sensor.