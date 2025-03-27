With Apple falling short on its promises of delivering Apple Intelligence features, this year is indeed turning out to be an interesting one. On the bright side, Apple is not only expected to give iOS 19 its biggest redesign ever, but we are also expecting some major design changes for Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models along with a brand-new iPhone 17 Air model getting added to the usual lineup. In short, Apple may already have enough to keep fans glued to its ecosystem of products this year (and the next), but another new feature has leaked out that may end up on its Pro lineup of devices.

A tipster on Weibo, put out a note indicating that the iPhone 17 series will offer 8K video recording. While Android smartphones have been offering 8K video recording for a while, the feature isn't available on iPhone 16 Pro, or the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Last year, Apple launched its iPhone 16 Pro models with the ability to record 4K video at 120 fps. However, there are a few Android smartphones capable of delivering such video quality, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra along with Sony's high-end Xperia lineup. In-fact the previous generation of the abovementioned phones offered the same features last year and in 2023. Indeed, it will be interesting to see how Apple does 8K video and what frame rate it is capable of shooting at as well.

The tipster also does not mention which of the iPhone 17 models expected this year will receive the feature, but our bets are on the Pro models for obvious reasons.

The source also corroborated previous leaks about the new iPhone 17 designs. The post states that the iPhone 17 models will have a design made of both aluminium and glass with a gradient around the camera area, something that we have already witnessed in previous leaks. The tipster also adds that the two materials will be bonded using a special process, which is very different compared to the past and currently available iPhone models.

As per previous leaks, only the iPhone 17 Pro models are said to get the glass and aluminium rear panel treatment. The iPhone 17 Air is said to be the only iPhone model to use titanium, while the rest will feature aluminium frames.

