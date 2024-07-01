Technology News
WhatsApp Now Lets Users Create Events in Group Chats on iPhone with Latest Update

Events on WhatsApp enable members to engage with each other and organise activities such as online meetings.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 16:44 IST
WhatsApp Now Lets Users Create Events in Group Chats on iPhone with Latest Update

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Anton

Prior to the update, users could create events in WhatsApp but only in Communities

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for iOS now lets users create events in group chats on iPhone
  • The feature is said to arrive with WhatsApp for iOS version 24.13.72
  • Users can toggle WhatsApp call link option to hold calls during the event
WhatsApp for iOS is introducing a new feature that lets users create events in group chats. The feature was first spotted in a beta version of the app for the Android platform by a feature tracker. However, it is now being rolled out to the stable version of the instant messaging app for iPhone. Its arrival builds upon several previously reported features in development, including a new shortcut for quick replies to video notes and a new in-app dialler for the Calls tab.

Events in Group chats

The arrival of the Event option in group chats was spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo on WhatsApp for iOS app version 24.13.72. Prior to the update, users could create events in WhatsApp but only in Communities, enabling members to engage and hold activities such as online meetings.

whatsapp events Option to Add Event in Group Chats on WhatsApp

Option to Add Event in Group Chats on WhatsApp

Now, the same functionality is arriving for group chats too. Tapping the “+” icon opens up the activity menu which now lists Event. Users can then choose the event name, add a description, set the start time and enter the location if required. Furthermore, they can also toggle the WhatsApp call link option to start a WhatsApp call upon commencement of the event.

The feature is available to all WhatsApp for iOS users. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access this feature after updating the WhatsApp app to the latest version. New features are usually rolled out in a gradual manner, meaning that it might take a couple of days for them to arrive on all devices.

Multiple AI chatbots

WhatsApp recently rolled out Meta AI – the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot – to other regions including India. It is now reported that the instant messaging platform might let choose users between two AI models: Llama 3-70B and Llama 3-405B. While the former is a smaller model aimed at providing quick responses, the latter is Meta's largest model in its family of LLMs, with 400 billion parameters.

However, the Llama 3-405B AI model has not yet been released to the public. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.14.7 via a new Meta Llama model menu in the app's settings.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WhatsApp Now Lets Users Create Events in Group Chats on iPhone with Latest Update
