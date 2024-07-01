iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 are two of the most highly awaited smartphones of 2024 and they may have one big thing in common – displays supplied by Samsung, according to a report. While Google is expected to launch its smartphones at the Made by Google event on August 13, Apple's launch event is likely to take place in September. However, both of these smartphones will sport “M14” screens manufactured by Samsung Display.

iPhone 16, Pixel 9 displays

According to a report by the South Korean publication ETNews, Samsung Display will be the primary supplier of OLED screens for both the iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9. Samsung Display manufactures screens based on the structure of the organic material, with the “M14” being the latest addition. At present, the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses the company's highest quality OLED screen which is labelled as “M13”. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro was suspected to carry over the same “M12” display used by its predecessor.

Notably, an OLED display consists of organic materials to display colour. Unlike LCD screens where a backlight illuminates the liquid crystals, the pixels on OLED displays are self-lit. This tends to result in wider viewing angles and better colour reproduction, especially when it comes to projecting shades of black.

The report suggests that while all smartphones in Google's Pixel 9 lineup are expected to sport the “M14” display, only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will get it. The base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may use “M12” screens instead. Furthermore, Samsung Display is said to offer four types of “M14” displays to Google – three for the Pixel 9 variants and one for the Google Pixel Fold, along with its rumoured successor.

Citing an industry official, the report claimed that Samsung has placed orders for the materials required for the fabrication of the “M14” panel and started the preparation for its production.

