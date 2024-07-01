Technology News
  iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9 May Get Displays with Better Brightness Supplied by Samsung: Report

iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9 May Get Displays with Better Brightness Supplied by Samsung: Report

All smartphones in Google’s Pixel 9 lineup may get the “M14” display but only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will get it, as per the report.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 18:56 IST
iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9 May Get Displays with Better Brightness Supplied by Samsung: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Amanz

iPhone 15 models still use the “M12” display which Apple also used in the iPhone 14 Pro models

Highlights
  • Samsung may be the supplier of iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 displays
  • The OLED screens may feature a new organic material called “M14”
  • It is tipped to result in better brightness levels and a longer lifespan
iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 are two of the most highly awaited smartphones of 2024 and they may have one big thing in common – displays supplied by Samsung, according to a report. While Google is expected to launch its smartphones at the Made by Google event on August 13, Apple's launch event is likely to take place in September. However, both of these smartphones will sport “M14” screens manufactured by Samsung Display.

iPhone 16, Pixel 9 displays

According to a report by the South Korean publication ETNews, Samsung Display will be the primary supplier of OLED screens for both the iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9. Samsung Display manufactures screens based on the structure of the organic material, with the “M14” being the latest addition. At present, the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses the company's highest quality OLED screen which is labelled as “M13”. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro was suspected to carry over the same “M12” display used by its predecessor.

Notably, an OLED display consists of organic materials to display colour. Unlike LCD screens where a backlight illuminates the liquid crystals, the pixels on OLED displays are self-lit. This tends to result in wider viewing angles and better colour reproduction, especially when it comes to projecting shades of black.

The report suggests that while all smartphones in Google's Pixel 9 lineup are expected to sport the “M14” display, only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will get it. The base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may use “M12” screens instead. Furthermore, Samsung Display is said to offer four types of “M14” displays to Google – three for the Pixel 9 variants and one for the Google Pixel Fold, along with its rumoured successor.

Citing an industry official, the report claimed that Samsung has placed orders for the materials required for the fabrication of the “M14” panel and started the preparation for its production.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch Tipped for July 12; RAM, Storage Options Leaked
Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore Teams Up With Academic Partners to Expand Galaxy AI Language Support

iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9 May Get Displays with Better Brightness Supplied by Samsung: Report
