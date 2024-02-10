Technology News

iPhone 15 Available With Over Rs. 13,000 Discount on Flipkart: Here Are Details

iPhone 15 was launched in India in September 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 10 February 2024 12:01 IST
iPhone 15 Available With Over Rs. 13,000 Discount on Flipkart: Here Are Details

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 comes in Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 is offered in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • It is powered by an A16 Bionic 4nm SoC and ships with iOS 17
  • The iPhone 15 launched alongside Plus, Pro and Pro Max models
iPhone 15 was launched in India in September 2023 alongside the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The base iPhone 15 series model has three storage options - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The phone is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chipset and runs iOS 17 out-of-the-box. The phone is currently being offered at a discounted price via Flipkart owing to its ongoing Valentine's Day Mobile Bonanza running from February 9 to February 15.

Offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow colour options, the base iPhone 15 launched in India at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB and 512GB versions were listed at Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively. iphone 15 flipkart deal screenshot inline 2 iphone15_flipkart

Currently, the 128GB option of the iPhone 15 is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 66,999, a discount of Rs. 12,901. HDFC credit card users are eligible for a flat Rs. 2,000 discount, which helps bring down the price to Rs. 64,999.

Citi Bank, HSBC, DBS and Bank of Baroda customers can also avail of an additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500, bringing the effective price of the handset down to Rs. 63,499.

Offers listed on the Flipkart product page of the iPhone 15 note that Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card users may also enjoy up to Rs. 3,300 cashback.

iPhone 15 specifications, features

The base iPhone 15 model sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness level and Ceramic Shield protection. The model was also equipped with a Dynamic Island feature and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset.

For optics, the dual rear camera system of the iPhone 15 carries a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera alongside a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, the front camera is equipped with another 12-megapixel sensor. The handset is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of video playback time.

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Updates App Store Connect, TestFlight Ahead of Upcoming Support for Third-Party App Marketplaces in the EU

