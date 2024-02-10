iPhone 15 was launched in India in September 2023 alongside the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The base iPhone 15 series model has three storage options - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The phone is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chipset and runs iOS 17 out-of-the-box. The phone is currently being offered at a discounted price via Flipkart owing to its ongoing Valentine's Day Mobile Bonanza running from February 9 to February 15.

Offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow colour options, the base iPhone 15 launched in India at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB and 512GB versions were listed at Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively.

Currently, the 128GB option of the iPhone 15 is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 66,999, a discount of Rs. 12,901. HDFC credit card users are eligible for a flat Rs. 2,000 discount, which helps bring down the price to Rs. 64,999.

Citi Bank, HSBC, DBS and Bank of Baroda customers can also avail of an additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500, bringing the effective price of the handset down to Rs. 63,499.

Offers listed on the Flipkart product page of the iPhone 15 note that Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card users may also enjoy up to Rs. 3,300 cashback.

iPhone 15 specifications, features

The base iPhone 15 model sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness level and Ceramic Shield protection. The model was also equipped with a Dynamic Island feature and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset.

For optics, the dual rear camera system of the iPhone 15 carries a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera alongside a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, the front camera is equipped with another 12-megapixel sensor. The handset is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of video playback time.

