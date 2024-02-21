Apple has revealed that the iPhone 15 series have a longer battery cycle lifespan than the company's previous smartphone models. The company's documentation for its batteries has been updated to state that the iPhone 15 series can retain 80 percent of its battery capacity at twice as many charge cycles as its predecessors. With the upcoming iOS 17.4 update, the company's latest smartphone models will also be able to display the phone's battery "health" in the Settings app in addition to charge cycles.

The company on Tuesday updated its battery and performance support document (via MacRumors) with updated battery cycle lifespan figures for the iPhone 15 series. "Batteries of iPhone 15 models are designed to retain 80 percent of their original capacity at 1000 complete charge cycles under ideal conditions," the document states. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 and earlier models will retain 80 percent of its charge capacity at 500 charge cycles, according to Apple.

Apple told the publication that thew new figures were from the firm's latest testing for the iPhone 15 lineup, involving charging and discharging the battery "under specific conditions", adding that it also continues to make improvements to the battery components and power management system on the iPhone.

If you own an iPhone 15 series smartphone, you can open the Settings app and tap on General > About to see detailed statistics related to the phone's battery such as manufacture date, first use date, and the charging cycle count. These statistics are no available on the iPhone 14 and older models. When iOS 17.4 arrives in the coming days, you will be able to find these battery statistics in a different location in the Settings app.

iOS 17.4 Beta 4 finally add a feature or change I have wanted forever. Battery Health says Normal and then for more details you can go into the menu,. pic.twitter.com/0ISnWXNhKU — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) February 20, 2024

With the arrival of the iPhone 15 series last year, Apple added new battery statistics to the Settings app — these are only available for the latest iPhone models. With the upcoming iOS 17.4 update, owners of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be able to view these statistics along with the health of their phone's battery by visiting Settings > Battery > Battery Health.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.