iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers

iPhone 15 price starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 September 2023 11:11 IST
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series is going on sale in India today
  • They can be purchased via Apple Store Online and other e-commerce sites
  • iPhone 15 series run on iOS 17 out-of-the-box

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are set to go on sale in India for the first time today (September 22). Sales of new iPhone models began as early as 8:00am IST at various retail stores in the country. Customers can also purchase them from the company's India website, Apple Saket, Apple BKC and major e-commerce sites. The phones have been available for pre-orders for just under a week and Apple is providing instant discounts for purchases made through select bank cards. In addition to India, the iPhone 15 series will be available for purchase in around 40 countries including Canada, Japan, the UK, and the US, in its first wave.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India, sale offers

Price of the iPhone 15 in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs. 89,900 for the 128GB storage variant. Both handsets are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, and Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colourways.

The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 1,39,900 for the base 128GB storage model, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,59,900 for the base 256GB of storage variant. The Pro model comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available in 512GB, and 1TB storage options. They are offered in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colourways.

As mentioned earlier, customers can grab the iPhone 15 series starting at 8:00am IST today. The sale is available through Apple's online store, e-commerce websites, and official retail outlets as well as through the iPhone maker's official retail stores in India — Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi. Retail chains such as Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Croma will also sell iPhone 15 models through their stores. Customers who pre-ordered the devices will be able to receive their deliveries starting today.

Apple is offering up to Rs. 6,000 instant discount for customers purchasing the latest iPhone models using HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. It is providing an instant saving of Rs. 6,000 for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, while the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get a Rs. 5,000 discount. Apple will also offer a trade-in benefit for old eligible devices. Select retail outlets are also providing additional exchange discounts.

Besides India, the iPhone 15 lineup is going on sale in about 40 countries in its first wave, including Australia, China, the US, the UK and France.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max— all new iPhone models come with Dynamic Island and run iOS 17 out-of-the-box. They include Apple's latest U2 Ultra-wideband chip that allows the phone to be tracked more accurately in the Find My app on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. All four models include a USB Type-C port for charging as well.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro sport a 6.1-inch OLED display, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a larger 6.7-inch OLED display. Both Pro models also support ProMotion with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. The regular iPhone 15 models are powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with the company's next-generation A17 Pro SoC.

For optics, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The iPhone 15 Pro models have triple rear camera units, comprising a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The 12-megapixel telephoto sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro Max includes a periscope lens.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus offer USB 2 support, while the Pro models come with USB 3 connectivity that supports transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Sales Expected to Increase Apple's Smartphone Share in India: Report

