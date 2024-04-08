Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro Series, iPhone 16 Tipped to Get Larger Batteries; iPhone 16 Plus May Not

iPhone 16 series' latest leak shows improvements in the battery capacity of each model except for one.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2024 17:07 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple equipped rechargeable lithium‑ion battery units on last year's iPhone 15 models

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro tipped to get a 3,355mAh battery
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max might get biggest battery capacity among iPhone 16 li
  • Apple typically keeps its iPhone battery capacities under wraps
Apple is expected to bring key upgrades to its iPhone 16 series and we now have some details about the battery capacity of the upcoming models thanks to a leak. A tipster suggests that the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will gain improvements in battery capacity compared to their 2023 counterparts. However, the tipster suggests that the iPhone 16 Plus could pack a smaller battery compared to the iPhone 15 Plus.

A tipster leaked the battery specifications of the iPhone 16 lineup on Weibo. As per the leaked details, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could have a 4,676mAh battery and iPhone 16 Pro a 3,355mAh cell. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 is said to come with a 3,561mAh battery. Finally, the iPhone 16 Plus is tipped to carry a 4,006mAh battery.

While Apple is known to not reveal exact battery capacities of its iPhone models, teardown videos have confirmed that the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 3,367mAh, 4,383mAh, 3,290mAh, and 4,422mAh batteries, respectively. The new leak indicates a 5.8 percent larger battery on the iPhone 16 and a 2 percent larger battery on the iPhone 16 Pro from their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max's rumoured 4,676mAh battery will be 5.7 percent larger than the 4,422mAh cell inside the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the iPhone 16 Plus's supposed 4,006mAh battery would be 8.6 percent smaller than the iPhone 15 Plus's 4,383mAh unit.

The new leak also corroborates a previous leak by Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) that suggested the battery capacity of the iPhone 16 models. If this turns out to be true, this would be a notable downgrade for the Plus variant.

Apple equipped rechargeable lithium‑ion batteries on last year's iPhone 15 models. The battery on the non-Pro models is said to offer up to 26 hours of video playback time on a single charge, while the battery unit on the Pro models is said to deliver a maximum of 29 hours of video playback time on a single charge. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Series, iPhone 15, Apple
Spotify Releases AI-Powered Personalised Playlist Feature in Beta for Premium Users

