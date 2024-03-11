iPhone 16 lineup is widely expected to come with additional buttons and a camera makeover. Apple is believed to pack a Capture button in the lineup for capturing videos. The CAD (computer-aided design) sketch of the iPhone 16 has recently surfaced online, highlighting the design elements of the vanilla model. The renders indicate a vertical slim camera layout on the iPhone 16 instead of the current diagonal one. An Action button and a rumoured Capture button have been shown in alleged schematics.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) posted alleged CAD renders of iPhone 16 on X (formerly Twitter). The leaked renders suggest an iPhone X-inspired slimmer camera unit with a vertical pill housing dual camera sensors. The flash unit is seen arranged outside of the bump. The vanilla iPhone 15 models have a diagonal camera arrangement.

iPhone 16 CAD pic.twitter.com/EWpt53aCZ4 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) March 5, 2024

An Action button seems to have replaced the Mute switch on iPhone 16. The Action button that debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro models last year can be used to perform things like turn on the flashlight, open camera, or pair with the Shortcuts app.

On the left spine of the iPhone 16, the rumoured Capture button is seen arranged below the power button. This button could be used for capturing videos. The button could be pressure sensitive and might allow users to adjust focus and zoom in and out. Apple is expected to add Spatial Video recording to the base ‌models with the new camera layout. At present, only the iPhone 15 Pro models can record spatial videos.

The iPhone 16 series is likely to launch in the second half of 2024. The upcoming lineup is tipped to comprise five distinct models — iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are tipped to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process.

