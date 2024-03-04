Technology News
As per the report, the new Apple devices could be announced as soon as this week via a press release on its website.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2024 11:54 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Romero

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumoured to get a new colour option soon

Highlights
  • Two new iPad Pro models with the M3 chipset could be announced
  • Apple is said to unveil new MacBook Air models with the M3 SoC as well
  • A new Apple Pencil is reportedly also in plans to be announced soon
Apple is reportedly gearing up to announce multiple devices soon but without much fanfare. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to refresh its tablet lineup with its new silicon via a press release, after skipping it in 2023. Alongside, new MacBook Air models, a new colour option for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and several other products could also be launched by the company, a report has claimed. While the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air models could be introduced as soon as this week, the rest of the products are believed to be announced by April 2024.

Citing unnamed sources “familiar with the matter”, a MacRumors report claimed that Apple could launch new devices this week itself. It does not reveal however which products are expected to be announced or when exactly might this announcement occur. However, it is not the only report to claim that Apple is planning to introduce multiple products.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, said, “Apple has a lot of new hardware in store for release in the next several weeks. That includes revamped iPad Pro models and an updated iPad Air that adds a 12.9-inch screen option, as well as fresh Apple Pencils and Magic Keyboards for the high-end iPads. On the Mac front, there are 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air variants coming with the speedier M3 chip. All of these new products are in production overseas, and Apple's marketing teams are preparing to announce them relatively soon.”

As per reports, the list could include significant upgrades to two new iPad Pro models. The Apple tablets are expected to be equipped with the M3 chipset, OLED panels, a redesigned rear camera module, a landscape-oriented front camera, a slimmer body, and more. This would be the first time in more than five years that the Pro models are getting such a major update.

Two new iPad Air models are also expected to be introduced and feature the M2 chipsets. The biggest highlight from this lineup is reported to be the company's first-ever 12.9-inch iPad Air model. MacBook Air is also said to get a refresh in the coming weeks. New 13-inch and 15-inch models powered by the M3 SoC and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 could be unveiled.

Apart from these, a new Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad, a new Apple Pencil, and new shades for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands are also expected. It is also the time when the tech giant traditionally unveils a new colour option for the latest iPhone series. The report has mentioned that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus might be the first to get a new finish in the coming weeks.

Despite being significant releases for the company, the latest reports claim that no event will be held for these devices, and they will be launched via multiple press releases over the next few weeks.

iPad Pro, iPad Air, MacBook Air, iPhone 15, Apple
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Flipkart Launches UPI Service in Partnership With Axis Bank to Counter Third-Party Apps
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Maintains Value Above $63,000 Over the Weekend, Loss Strikes SOL, USDT

