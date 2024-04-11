Technology News
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Tipped to Arrive in Seven Colour Options, Two More than iPhone 15 Lineup

Two new colourways are expected to join the iPhone 15's Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow colour options when its successor arrives later this year.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 April 2024 17:24 IST
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Tipped to Arrive in Seven Colour Options, Two More than iPhone 15 Lineup

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were launched in five colour options last year

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 series is expected to debut in the second half of 2024
  • The standard iPhone 16 models could be launched in seven colourways
  • Apple is also tipped to introduce new iPhone 16 Pro colour options
Apple's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to debut later this year with a few design changes, such as a new vertically aligned camera layout and the Action button that arrived last year on the iPhone 15 Pro. A tipster now claims that Apple will introduce its next iPhone models in two additional colour options this year. An earlier report suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro models will swap two existing colourways on the iPhone 15 Pro models with new ones.

According to a post by tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus (as well as the regular iPhone 16) will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, White, and Yellow colourways. The Purple and White options are new additions, while the others will be the same from the standard iPhone 15 models.

While five of the seven rumoured colour options are the same as the iPhone 15 models, Apple could still launch its upcoming handsets different shades. The current generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colour options are more muted with a matte finish on the rear panel — especially the Blue variant — compared to their predecessors, while this year's models might be more vibrant.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be launched in new grey and gold finishes. These two are expected to replace two existing ones from the iPhone 15 Pro lineup — Apple only introduces its Pro models in four colourways every year. This year's iPhone 16 Pro models could arrive in new Desert Titanium and Titanium Grey colourways.

The upcoming iPhone 16 series is likely to debut in the second half of 2024, based on Apple's previous release timelines. Before these phones are unveiled, Apple is also expected to show off new software features coming to users as part of iOS 18, macOS 15, and other software updates at its upcoming WWDC 2024 event that begins on June 10.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 colours, iPhone 16 series, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple

Further reading: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 colours, iPhone 16 series, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Partners With Wilder World Metaverse Game, Will Offer NFT Rewards as Part of Web3 TV Bundle

