Apple's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to debut later this year with a few design changes, such as a new vertically aligned camera layout and the Action button that arrived last year on the iPhone 15 Pro. A tipster now claims that Apple will introduce its next iPhone models in two additional colour options this year. An earlier report suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro models will swap two existing colourways on the iPhone 15 Pro models with new ones.

According to a post by tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus (as well as the regular iPhone 16) will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, White, and Yellow colourways. The Purple and White options are new additions, while the others will be the same from the standard iPhone 15 models.

While five of the seven rumoured colour options are the same as the iPhone 15 models, Apple could still launch its upcoming handsets different shades. The current generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colour options are more muted with a matte finish on the rear panel — especially the Blue variant — compared to their predecessors, while this year's models might be more vibrant.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be launched in new grey and gold finishes. These two are expected to replace two existing ones from the iPhone 15 Pro lineup — Apple only introduces its Pro models in four colourways every year. This year's iPhone 16 Pro models could arrive in new Desert Titanium and Titanium Grey colourways.

The upcoming iPhone 16 series is likely to debut in the second half of 2024, based on Apple's previous release timelines. Before these phones are unveiled, Apple is also expected to show off new software features coming to users as part of iOS 18, macOS 15, and other software updates at its upcoming WWDC 2024 event that begins on June 10.

