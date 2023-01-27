iPhone 15 series will reportedly offer Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity. The 2023 flagship smartphones from Apple are expected to include four models. There are believed to be the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, along with the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max/ iPhone 15 Ultra. It is unclear whether Wi-Fi 6E will be available on all iPhone 15 models or limited only to the Pro models. Apple currently offers this connectivity feature on MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models.

According to a MacRumors report, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley suggest that the iPhone 15 series will finally come with Wi-Fi 6E technology. Apple has included Wi-Fi 6E support only to a select few of its devices, including MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. Wi-Fi 6E utilises 6GHz bands, along with the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands supported by Wi-Fi 6 technology. Its extended wireless band support enables it to deliver fast transfer speeds, low latency, and reduced signal interference.

There were reportedly rumours suggesting that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 lineups might launch with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. However, these rumours failed to materialise. As Apple has now started offering this technology on its other products, it is likely that we might see it in the iPhone 15 lineup.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to arrive later this year in September. A recent report suggests that the Pro models will have noticeably thinner bezels than previous models. In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might sport curved edges. However, the report suggests that the curved edges will only be applied to the cover glass as the display itself will be flat.

It is also believed that the Pro models will sport solid-state volume buttons. There could also be additional Taptic Engines to simulate the feel of pressing physical buttons.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.