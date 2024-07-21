Amazon Prime Day 2024 kicked off yesterday (July 20), bringing big discounts on a wide variety of products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, home appliances and more. The sale is exclusively available to Amazon Prime users and will continue through today (July 21). It also happens to be one of the best times to purchase more expensive smartphones at cheaper prices, enabling you to get more value for your money. You can not only grab discounts but also take advantage of bank offers, cashback and other benefits.

Below, we have compiled a list of the best deals on iPhone models you should check out before the sale ends.

If you have been scouring the market for a good deal on an iPhone, then the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is a great avenue for buying it. iPhone models are currently available with discounts of up to 20 percent. Apart from the discounted rates, consumers owning ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, as well as SBI credit cards, can enjoy an additional 10 percent discount. iPhone 15 – Apple's latest smartphone – is available for Rs. 70,900 against its listed MRP of Rs. 79,900, which translates into a discount of almost 11 percent. Similarly, the iPhone 13, which is Apple's cheapest-selling non-SE iPhone, can be purchased for Rs. 48,799. Deals such as these are also live on iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 and other iPhone models.

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on iPhone Models

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.