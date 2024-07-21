Technology News

Amazon Prime Day: Top Deals on iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and Other Models

Exciting deals on iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, and other iPhone models are available during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 July 2024 12:02 IST
iPhone 15 was launched in September 2023 as part of Apple's latest non-Pro iPhone lineup

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will end tonight (July 21)
  • iPhone models can be purchased with up to 20 percent discount
  • ICICI and SBI Card users can avail additional offers during Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2024 kicked off yesterday (July 20), bringing big discounts on a wide variety of products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, home appliances and more. The sale is exclusively available to Amazon Prime users and will continue through today (July 21). It also happens to be one of the best times to purchase more expensive smartphones at cheaper prices, enabling you to get more value for your money. You can not only grab discounts but also take advantage of bank offers, cashback and other benefits.

Below, we have compiled a list of the best deals on iPhone models you should check out before the sale ends.

If you have been scouring the market for a good deal on an iPhone, then the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is a great avenue for buying it. iPhone models are currently available with discounts of up to 20 percent. Apart from the discounted rates, consumers owning ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, as well as SBI credit cards, can enjoy an additional 10 percent discount. iPhone 15 – Apple's latest smartphone – is available for Rs. 70,900 against its listed MRP of Rs. 79,900, which translates into a discount of almost 11 percent. Similarly, the iPhone 13, which is Apple's cheapest-selling non-SE iPhone, can be purchased for Rs. 48,799. Deals such as these are also live on iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 and other iPhone models.

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on iPhone Models

Product Launch Price Deal Price
iPhone 15 Plus Rs. 89,900 Rs. 81,499
iPhone 15 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 70,900
iPhone 14 Plus Rs. 79,900 Rs. 64,999
iPhone 14 Rs. 69,999 Rs. 61,790
iPhone 13 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 48,799
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
