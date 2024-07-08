Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom as Apple Orders More Periscope Lenses: Report

iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with a 3x optical zoom camera sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 July 2024 11:18 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom as Apple Orders More Periscope Lenses: Report

iPhone 15 Pro Max features tetraprism periscope camera with 5x optical zoom

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro camera upgrade seemingly confirmed
  • This could allow for 5x optical and 25x digital zoom.
  • All four iPhone 16 models are believed to ship with the same A18 chip
Apple is believed to be two months away from revealing its next-generation iPhone family. Nonetheless, camera details of the iPhone 16 Pro series have now surfaced online, which implies that Apple is adding advanced features in the Pro models instead of a cheaper iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus. the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to come with a tetraprism 5x zoom lens. Last year, Apple used this lens exclusively on the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple orders more periscope lenses

As per a report by DigitTimes in Asia, Apple is looking to expand the use of periscope lenses for its upcoming iPhone 16 series and a few key suppliers have landed more orders for these lenses. The report, citing industry sources, states that Taiwanese lens module manufacturers Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) are expected to be the primary suppliers for the tetraprism camera components. This could allow for 5x optical and 25x digital zoom

Largan supplied periscope lenses for the iPhone 15 Pro Max launched last year and GSEO is likely to join as a new supplier. This indicates that iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will get an advanced tetra prism 5x lens. Apple packed a tetraprism 5x zoom lens exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year, while the iPhone 15 Pro was limited to a 3x optical zoom.

iPhone 16 Pro series camera upgrades expected

Besides the optical zoom capabilities, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to include 48-megapixel primary cameras and ultra wide-angle cameras. The most expensive iPhone model could feature an advanced 48-megapixel main Sony IMX903 camera, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro is said to get a 48-megapixel Sony IMX803 sensor. This sensor is also available on the existing iPhone 15 Pro models.

All four iPhone 16 models are believed to ship with the same A18 chip. A new Capture button could hit the iPhone 16 Pro.





  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  









Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair

iPhone Could Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence and Siri Features in Spring 2025 With iOS 18.4 Update

