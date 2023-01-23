Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Displays Tipped to Come With Thinner Bezels, Curved Edges

Will have some design similarities with the existing Apple Watch

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2023 11:36 IST
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are said to switch from stainless steel to titanium for the frames

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro models said to use titanium frames, solid-state buttons
  • Display sizes expected to remain the same as the iPhone 14 series
  • The display on the iPhone 15 Pro models is said to be flat

With the launch of Apple's next iPhone models still several months away, the rumour mill is starting to catch up. Earlier leaks about the iPhone 15 Pro models hinted at solid-state volume and power buttons and the use of titanium (instead of stainless steel) for the frames. Now, a new rumour now tips at more changes to the display design hinting that it will feature thinner bezels and curved edges, but laid out in a manner that's similar to the outgoing Apple Watch models.

A series of tweets by tipster @AppleShrimpPro, suggests the details about the displays of the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The tipster claims that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will feature displays with noticeably thinner bezels and curved edges. However, the curved edges apply only to the cover glass, as the displays below them are said to be flat. In all probability, it will have the effect of a curved edge display just like on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 models where the display glass seamlessly blends into the rounded side frame (or case). The iPhone 15 models are also said to come with flat displays and curved edge glass.

The tipster also states that the new models will feature the same display sizes as the currently available iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Additionally, the standard iPhone 15 models are also tipped to get Dynamic Island cutouts that have been exclusive to the ‘Pro' models launched last year. All models could also get the Ceramic Shield treatment as well like with the outgoing models. The source mentions that there are no expected upgrades to Dynamic Island with the iPhone 15 models.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models are said to get the maximum number of upgrades this year as per a recent report. While TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously explained in a note that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models would feature a new frame and solid-state buttons (with two additional Taptic Engines), he recently emphasised on the same giving out more details stating that the parts come from Cirrus Logic. He also explained that if users adapt to the new solid-state buttons, Apple could add them on more “high-end” models. The additional Taptic motors are said to simulate the feel of pressing down a button without actually moving the button just like Apple has managed to do with its trackpad on recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops.

With all the expected upgrades, Apple is also said to raise the price of its iPhone 15 Pro models in 2024. The base iPhone 15 Pro model, according to a recent report, is said to start from over a thousand dollars. The source explained that the reason for doing so is to broaden the gap between the standard models and the Pro models because the standard models are expected to gain more ‘Pro'-grade features like Dynamic Island and higher resolution cameras. Apple's new iPhone lineup, going by tradition, is expected to be announced in September this year.

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
CES 2023: LG’s Transparent And Bendable TVs, Ultralight Laptops, And More

