iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in September. As we wait for the official reveal, a new leak claims that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with improved wired and MagSafe wireless charging speeds than last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple limited the charging speed at up to 27W wired and up to 15W using MagSafe with the iPhone 15 series. However, the new charging speed should help users top up their phone batteries faster.

iPhone 16 Pro may offer fast charging speeds

As per a report by ITHome (Chinese), the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer 40W wired charging support and 20W wireless charging via MagSafe. If this rumour turns out to be true, it would be a notable improvement from the iPhone 15 series.

The iPhone 15 series came with a USB Type-C port. However, both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro support up to 27W peak charging speeds with a compatible USB Type-C charger. The official MagSafe chargers from Apple and authorised third party sellers support up to 15W wireless charging. Apple claims that using a 20W or higher power adapter, all variants in the iPhone 15 family can charge up to 50 percent within 30 minutes, exactly the same as the last-generation iPhone 14.

iPhone 16 series battery details: What we know so far

Besides the charging speed, the iPhone 16 series is expected to bring increased battery capacity compared to their 2023 counterparts. The iPhone 16 Pro Max could have a 4,676mAh battery and iPhone 16 Pro a 3,355mAh cell. The standard iPhone 16 is said to house a 3,561mAh battery. Finally, the iPhone 16 Plus could carry a 4,006mAh battery. As per teardown videos, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 3,367mAh, 4,383mAh, 3,290mAh, and 4,422mAh batteries, respectively.

Apple also seems to be bumping up the energy density of the battery in its next iPhone lineup. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the brand is adopting stainless steel cases for iPhone batteries to meet EU regulations while increasing the battery cell density.

The iPhone 16 family is speculated to come with larger screens, a new action button, and AI-powered features. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be equipped with an A18 Pro chip.