iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced in September next year. There have been several rumours suggesting possible design changes for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the rumoured iPhone 17 Slim. Recently, a leak hinted at a Google Pixel-like redesign for the next-generation iPhone models, but a Chinese tipster now claims that the iPhone 17 Pro models will stick to the camera layout found on the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Tipster Moments Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro lineup will retain the camera layout of its predecessors. However, the tipster notes that the rear design of the iPhone 17 Pro models will undergo major modifications but it won't involve the camera island.

iPhone 17 Leaks Revealed Biggest Design Changes

A recent leak indicated that the iPhone 17 series will have a Google Pixel-like horizontal camera bar along the back, marking a major departure from the current iPhone 16 Pro Max camera design. Additionally, a leaked iPhone 17 series frame emerged on the Web showcasing a Pixel 9-like pill-shaped cutout for housing the camera module.

Another design leak suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro models will have an aluminium frame rather than titanium. They are said to come with larger camera bumps or Apple is likely to combine the volume and Action buttons into one key in the future models. The iPhone 17 Pro models might feature a new button as well. iPhone 17 Pro models are rumoured to be powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip alongside 12GB RAM, while the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could run on an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM.

All four iPhone 17 models could feature 24-megapixel front-facing cameras. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to get a single 48-megapixel rear camera. The phones could feature LTPO screens sourced from Samsung and LG.

