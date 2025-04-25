Technology News
iPhone 17 Air With Ultra-Slim Design Spotted via Leaked Dummy Units; Tipped to Arrive With Support 12GB of RAM

iPhone 17 Air is expected to be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: X/@SonnyDickson

iPhone 17 Air may measure as slim as 5.65mm at its thinnest point

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Air may sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • It could cost between $1,299 and $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,09,00 to 1,26,000)
  • iPhone 17 Air will likely be powered by an A18 or A19 chipset
iPhone 17 Air could make its debut alongside the base iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models later this year, and dummy units of the purported handset have surfaced online once again. Recently, a video showcased the slimness of the Air variant against other models. The leaked images of iPhone 17 series dummy units give us another look at how slim the phone could be. Leaked details about the purported handset, including key features and likely dimensions, have recently been spotted on social media platforms.

iPhone 17 Air Dimensions, Specifications (Expected)

The purported iPhone 17 Air will be considerably thinner than its counterparts in the upcoming lineup, according to leaked images of the iPhone 17 series' dummy units shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson). The images show the left, right, and bottom edges of all four variants.

The Air variant of the iPhone 17 lineup is the thinnest, with barely any space for the USB Type-C port or the side buttons. It has been tipped to measure 5.65mm at its thinnest point. The handset is seen to be taller than the standard and iPhone 17 Pro models. The top of the line iPhone 17 Pro Max model appears to be the tallest and thickest of the lot.

Due to its reduced slimness, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to pack a smaller battery than the other models and feature a single rear camera unit. It may be equipped with 12GB of RAM, just like the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max variants, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo says that Apple is also considering shipping the standard iPhone 17 with 12GB of RAM as well. Concerns about "potential supply shortages" may still cause the company to equip it with 8GB of RAM. A final decision on the matter is expected to be made by the company in May.

The analyst further claimed that all models in the forthcoming iPhone 18 lineup, which is not expected until the second half of 2026, will likely feature 12GB of RAM. This move is expected due to "intensifying competition in the smartphone market," he added.

Earlier leaks claimed that the iPhone 17 Air may sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 24-megapixel selfie shooter and a 48-megapixel single rear camera. It is expected to be powered by an A18 or A19 chipset, the handset will likely have a titanium frame and could cost between $1,299 and $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,09,00 to 1,26,000).

