iPhone 17 Series Design Spotted in Leaked Dummy Units; Pro Models Seen With New Camera Module

Here's another look at the purported iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the redesigned long horizontal camera bar.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2025 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @SonnyDickson

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could arrive with the most noticeable design changes

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 dummy models allegedly reveal design
  • The vanilla iPhone 17 seems to retain the familiar design
  • The new Air model appears to have a completely new design
iPhone 17 series is likely to go official in September, but plenty of leaks about the designs of the next-generation iPhone family are already popping up on the Web. Most recently, new renders of dummy units of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max (or Ultra) have leaked online, offering a look at their design. The renders show all four iPhone 17 variants side by side in black and white shades. The vanilla iPhone 17 seems to retain the familiar design, while the Pro models bring a fresh camera bar design

iPhone 17 Series' Dummy Units Give Us Another Look at Their Design

Tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) shared images of the alleged dummy units of the entire iPhone 17 lineup on X (formerly Twitter). The renders showcase the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in black and white colour options. Apple could be planning to leave the design of the standard model unchanged from the iPhone 16, which has a vertical camera layout with two sensors.

The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus, appears to have a completely new design. It has a thin build, and the camera layout of the phone is different from the other models. It is shown with a elongated pill-shaped camera array that resembles the one on Google Pixel phones. The horizontally aligned camera island appears to house a single sensor.

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max appear to receive the most noticeable design changes. They are shown with a redesigned long horizontal camera bar instead of the current square design of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

It's worth noting that the switch to a larger camera housing has already been revealed in previous leaks. The shade of the camera islands matches the colour of the casing. Both Pro models appear to be equipped with three rear cameras, like their predecessors.

The iPhone 17 series is likely to be unveiled in September of this year, if we go by Apple's previous launch timelines. With a few months to go until the next iPhone models are released, we can anticipate more design leaks before the phones are launched by the company.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
