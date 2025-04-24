iPhone 17 series is likely to go official in September, but plenty of leaks about the designs of the next-generation iPhone family are already popping up on the Web. Most recently, new renders of dummy units of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max (or Ultra) have leaked online, offering a look at their design. The renders show all four iPhone 17 variants side by side in black and white shades. The vanilla iPhone 17 seems to retain the familiar design, while the Pro models bring a fresh camera bar design

iPhone 17 Series' Dummy Units Give Us Another Look at Their Design

Tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) shared images of the alleged dummy units of the entire iPhone 17 lineup on X (formerly Twitter). The renders showcase the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in black and white colour options. Apple could be planning to leave the design of the standard model unchanged from the iPhone 16, which has a vertical camera layout with two sensors.

iPhone 17 dummy units in black just surfaced. This year's design is shaping up nicely. pic.twitter.com/zausX28gIi — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 23, 2025

The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus, appears to have a completely new design. It has a thin build, and the camera layout of the phone is different from the other models. It is shown with a elongated pill-shaped camera array that resembles the one on Google Pixel phones. The horizontally aligned camera island appears to house a single sensor.

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max appear to receive the most noticeable design changes. They are shown with a redesigned long horizontal camera bar instead of the current square design of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

It's worth noting that the switch to a larger camera housing has already been revealed in previous leaks. The shade of the camera islands matches the colour of the casing. Both Pro models appear to be equipped with three rear cameras, like their predecessors.

The iPhone 17 series is likely to be unveiled in September of this year, if we go by Apple's previous launch timelines. With a few months to go until the next iPhone models are released, we can anticipate more design leaks before the phones are launched by the company.