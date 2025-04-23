iPhone 17 series comprising iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely see the light in September this year. We have already seen a bunch of leaks describing the design and hardware details of the upcoming models. Now, a new leak claims that the iPhone 17 Pro will debut in a new colour option this year that hasn't been available since 2021. The upcoming colour opinion is said to be similar to the new shade of Apple's latest MacBook Air M4 model.

iPhone 17 Pro Could Be First Light Blue 'Pro' Model to Arrive Since 2021

Citing sources close to Apple's supply chain, tipster Majin Bu claims that several iPhone 17 Pro prototypes have been made in various colours, with sky blue currently the frontrunner. The tipster describes the shade as "soft, elegant blue, inspired by the clear sky of a spring morning".

A representative image shared by the tipster indicates how the iPhone 17 Pro could look in the new finish, stating that it is likely to be unveiled at the company's next launch event, "unless Apple changes course at the last minute".

Apple introduced a new Sky Blue colourway on its M4 MacBook Air models that were unveiled last month. The company released last year's iPhone 16 Pro in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium and White Titanium colour options. As of now, it's not clear which colour the new blue share will replace on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Recent reports indicate that the iPhone 17 Pro will sport a 6.3-inch display, like the current model. It is said to run on a new A19 Pro chip manufactured with TSMC's latest 3nm process. The handset is tipped to offers support for a dual video recording feature that is expected to arrive with iOS 19.

The iPhone 17 Pro is said to feature an aluminium frame and could pack 12GB RAM. It is said to come with a triple rear camera unit, with an upgraded 48-megapixel telephoto rear camera, and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The successor to the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to come with a new rear camera module, swapping out the traditional square camera island seen on the iPhone 16 Pro.