iPhone 17 Air Spotted in Leaked Hands-on Video, Appears to Be Slimmer Than the iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 17 Air is tipped to debut later this year with a 6.6-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2025 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: AppleTrack

iPhone 17 Air could be Apple's thinnest iPhone model to date

Highlights
  • The video shows the iPhone 17 Air with a sleek profile
  • iPhone 17 Air seems to have fewer speaker holes on the bottom edge
  • The new iPhone family could go official in September
iPhone 17 Air is said to be in the works and could debut as Apple's thinnest-ever iPhone model. The purported iPhone model that is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus, is likely to debut in September alongside the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Another iPhone 17 series dummy video has been leaked, giving us a fresh look at their designs. When compared side by side to other iPhone 17 models and the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 17 Air does look thin. It appears to have a single camera located in the top left corner of the rear panel.

iPhone 17 Series Design, Specifications (Expected)

AppleTrack's Sam Kohl has posted an eight-minute video on YouTube showcasing dummy units of the purported iPhone 17 series. The hands-on video summarises the rumoured specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup, drawing from various reports and leaks. It reinforces earlier claims about the design of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

 

The video shows the iPhone 17 Air with a sleek profile with a single rear camera unit. The handset has a wide, Pixel-like camera bar. The YouTuber compares the iPhone 17 Air side by side to the iPhone 16 Pro, stating that the new model looks nearly half as thick, while still offering a large 6.6-inch display. 

Kohl also suggests thin buttons on the iPhone 17 Air. It has a Camera Control like last year's iPhone 16 Pro models. The video shows off the off-centre USB Type-C port, which is closer to the back of the phone than the front. It is seen with fewer speaker holes on the bottom edge.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are shown with a revised camera island. The camera module is more prominent and covers the whole width of the phone. They appear to house triple rear camera units. There are changes in the arrangement of the flash and LiDAR sensor, and Kohl suggests that the third telephoto sensor on the iPhone 17 Pro series will undergo changes.

Kohl points out that these dummy units don't show any of the rumoured changes like a new MagSafe cutout, a unibody design, or Aluminium sides replacing the current Pro models' Titanium build. However, he states that this might be due to how the dummies were made or the schematics they're based on.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, like the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, respectively. Their button layouts and Dynamic Island notch look similar to their predecessors. Finally, the standard iPhone 17 is said to retain the familiar design language seen on the iPhone 16

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
