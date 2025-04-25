Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro Hands-on Image Points to Redesigned Rectangular Rear Camera Module

A tipster gives us another look at the rear camera island on the purported iPhone 17 Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 16:14 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Hands-on Image Points to Redesigned Rectangular Rear Camera Module

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple usually announces its new iPhone lineup in September

  • iPhone 17 Pro is expected to see a significant redesign this year
  • Apple currently uses a square camera bump on the iPhone 16 Pro
  • The proposed look is similar to the Pixel 9's camera bar
iPhone 17 series — comprising the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — is expected to break cover in September. Apple has yet to announce any details related to the iPhone 17 series, but an alleged hands-on image of the iPhone 17 Pro has surfaced online, offering yet another glimpse at the possible design of the purported handset. The image reveals a new design with a rectangular camera array. The rear design of the iPhone 17 Pro is similar to Google's latest Pixel phones.

iPhone 17 Pro Camera Module Redesign (Expected)

Previous leaks have repeatedly indicated that the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a new rear camera design with a wider camera island. The latest hands-on image posted on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Majin Bu @MajinBuOfficial corroborates these claims. The render shows the device appears in a white finish with a wide camera bar that extends across the width of the device. The proposed look is similar to the horizontal camera module seen on the Google Pixel 9

Apple currently uses a square camera bump on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. The elongated camera array of the iPhone 17 Pro appears to house three rear camera sensors. They seem to be arranged on the left side of the chassis, with the flash module being shifted to the right. 

Over the past few weeks, the iPhone 17 Pro has been tipped multiple times. It is tipped to arrive in a new sky blue colourway with a 6.3-inch display. It is rumoured to be powered by an A19 Pro chip manufactured with TSMC's latest 3nm process. The handset is likely to support a dual video recording feature that is expected to arrive with iOS 19.

Apple is said to use an aluminium frame for the iPhone 17 Pro. It could pack 12GB RAM. It is said to come with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by an improved 48-megapixel telephoto rear camera. The iPhone 17 pro might also feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera, like its predecessor.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Specifications, Apple, iPhone
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
