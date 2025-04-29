Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro Display Won't Feature Scratch-Resistant, Anti-Reflective Coating: Report

Apple might not equip it's next generation iPhone models with an anti-reflective coating like that Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2025 15:26 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Display Won't Feature Scratch-Resistant, Anti-Reflective Coating: Report

Apple has used a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating on its smartphones since the iPhone 11

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro could miss out on key display upgrade
  • The feature was intended only for the Pro models
  • iPhone 17 series is likely to go official in September of this year
Apple's iPhone 17 is expected to arrive in September, alongside the iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The company was previously tipped to use a scratch-resistant, anti-reflective display coating on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, but a recent report indicates that this addition has been cancelled due to scaling problems. Apple's existing ‌iPhone models feature a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. 

Citing anonymous sources, MacRumors reports that Apple has cancelled the scratch-resistant anti-reflective display coating that it planned to use for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone maker reportedly ran into issues scaling up the display coating process, and it is currently no longer a planned feature for the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models. 

Applying the anti-reflective coating to iPhone displays was allegedly time-consuming, given the massive scale of Apple's production. Although the feature was intended only for the Pro models, it appears that even the limited implementation was not feasible this year.

Apple has used a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic (oil repellent) coating on its smartphones since the iPhone 11 that was introduced in 2019. 

Weibo tipster Instant Digital last year claimed that a new display coating was in the works for the iPhone 17 series. Apple is said to have developed equipment that could add a “super-hard” anti-reflective layer to the display of iPhone 17 Pro models. This new anti-reflective display layer was tipped to be more scratch-resistant than the company's Ceramic Shield technology.

This technology sounded similar to Corning's Gorilla Glass Armor that debuted with Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra. The screen has anti-reflective properties. It is claimed to be four times more scratch-resistant than competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses. 

Apple is expected to take the wraps off the iPhone 17 series in September. The iPhone 17 Pro series is tipped to have an aluminium frame and run on Apple's A19 Pro chip. They are said to pack 12GB of RAM. The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim or Air models are likely to debut with an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM. 

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Tipped to Offer Improved Ray Tracing and AI Performance; Specifications Leak
Google Preparing to Roll Out Gemini AI for Younger Users With Parental Controls: Report

