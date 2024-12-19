Technology News
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be introduced in a new Sapphire Blue colourway.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2024 11:40 IST
OnePlus 13R is confirmed to launch in India in an Astral Trail shade

  • OnePlus 13R may sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The handset is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • The OnePlus 13R is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery
OnePlus 13 series global launch is set to take place on January 7. The launch will include the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. The former was unveiled in China in October. The OnePlus 13R is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5, which is expected to launch soon in China. The 13R will offer the same battery capacity as the OnePlus 13, the company confirmed. OnePlus also teased the design and other key features of the 13R. Meanwhile, a new colour option for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 TWS will also launch on the same day.

OnePlus 13R Design, Features

The OnePlus 13R will launch in select global markets, including India, on January 7, 2025, an X post from the company confirmed. A landing page on the OnePlus India website reveals that the handset will be available in the country in at least an Astral Trail shade. A live Amazon microsite of the phone confirms its eventual availability on the e-commerce site. 

OnePlus 13R appears to be similar to the base OnePlus 13 model with a large, circular camera module housing three sensors and an LED flash unit placed towards the upper left side of the rear panel. The right edge holds the power button and volume rocker.

The microsite also reveals that the OnePlus 13R will pack a 6,000mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the 5,000mAh cell in the preceding OnePlus 12R. The upcoming OnePlus 13 series phone is also confirmed to get several AI-backed note-taking features and photo editing tools. It is said to come with support for the company's green line worry-free lifetime warranty.

Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus 13R could get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The handset will likely ship with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0. It is expected to carry a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Alongside Astral Trail, it has been tipped to come in a second Nebula Noir shade.

The OnePlus 13R is expected to sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. It is said to support an IR Blaster and 80W wired fast charging. The phone has been tipped to measure shorter and thinner than the existing OnePlus 12R handset.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 New Colour Option

Another post from the company reveals that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be unveiled in a new colour option at OnePlus' Winter Launch Event on January 7, 2025, alongside the OnePlus 13 series launch. The TWS earphones were initially launched in India in August in Lunar Radiance and Midnight Opus shades. It will now be introduced in a third Sapphire Blue colourway. The earphones are priced in India at Rs. 11,999.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition With Intel Lunar Lake Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

