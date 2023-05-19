Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • ChatGPT iOS App With Cross Device History Sync Released; Android Version 'Coming Soon', OpenAI Says

ChatGPT iOS App With Cross-Device History Sync Released; Android Version 'Coming Soon', OpenAI Says

ChatGPT for iOS has already rocketed to the top of the list of productivity apps in the US.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 May 2023 11:02 IST
ChatGPT iOS App With Cross-Device History Sync Released; Android Version 'Coming Soon', OpenAI Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

ChatGPT for iOS is currently unavailable in regions outside the US, including India

Highlights
  • ChatGPT is now available to download on iOS devices in the US
  • The app allows users to sync their history across devices
  • OpenAI says ChatGPT for iOS coming to other regions in the coming weeks

ChatGPT — the popular AI-backed chatbot developed by OpenAI — is now available on iOS. The official mobile app for the chatbot can be downloaded on iOS and will allow users to sync their chat history across devices, according to the developer. The app will also support voice input, making it easier to use on smartphones. Customers who have subscribed to ChatGPT Plus will also have access to OpenAI's advanced GPT-4 large language model, which offers more up to date and faster results compared to the free version.

OpenAI on Thursday announced the launch of the ChatGPT app for iOS devices, stating in a blog post that the app would first be rolled out in the US. It will expand to other countries in the coming weeks, the chatbot creator said in a blog post, adding that ChatGPT for Android devices will be available "soon".

The official ChatGPT app for iOS is currently at the top of the productivity list on the App Store in the US, merely hours after it was released. The app is only available for iPhone and requires iOS 16.1 or later, according to the App Store listing. It also includes an optional in-app purchase of $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700) for a monthly subscription to ChatGPT Plus. It is currently unavailable to download in other regions, including India.

chatgpt ios screenshot chatgpt ios

ChatGPT is already at the top of the list of productivity apps in the US
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ App Store

 

The arrival of ChatGPT for iOS devices comes months after the service was opened to the public for testing last November. There are several other smartphone apps that integrated the popular chatbot via application programming interfaces (APIs), as well as apps designed to work on Apple Watch and smartwatches running on Wear OS.

It is worth noting that OpenAI informs users who have downloaded the app that the AI based chatbot "can be inaccurate" with regard to details about facts, places, or people. Similarly, it also warns users not to share any sensitive details with the service as chats can be reviewed by AI trainers at OpenAI, even though they are anonymised.

While iPhone owners in India will have to wait until the ChatGPT app is rolled out to regions outside the US, there's no word on when Android users will be able to try out the official app — even in the US. Rival Google recently opened up early access to its Bard chatbot, while users can also download the Microsoft Bing app to access a chatbot that is based on OpenAI's GPT-4 large language model.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ChatGPT, ChatGPT for iOS, OpenAI, AI
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Agrees to Pay $39.9 Million Over Lawsuit for Misleading Location Tracking Practices
Elon Musk's Lawyer Accuses Microsoft of 'Unauthorised' Usage of Twitter Data

Related Stories

ChatGPT iOS App With Cross-Device History Sync Released; Android Version 'Coming Soon', OpenAI Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  2. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch: See Here
  3. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  4. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  6. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed: All Details
  9. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  10. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ether Record Losses Amid US’ Debt Ceiling Discussions; Most Altcoins Fall
  2. Byju's Alpha Accused of Hiding $500 Million From Lenders as Firm Battles US Lawsuit Over Control
  3. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
  4. Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio Reunite for a Murderous Western Epic
  5. Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaked Promo Video Suggests Design, Tipped to Get Inbuilt Thermometer
  7. Netflix, Ola, Uber Not Integrated With PIPOnet Passenger Service App, Clarifies NuRe Bharat CEO
  8. Apple Restricts Use of ChatGPT, Other AI Tools for Employees Over Concerns of Data Leak: Report
  9. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India, Sale Date Accidentally Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch
  10. ChatGPT iOS App With Cross-Device History Sync Released; Android Version 'Coming Soon', OpenAI Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.