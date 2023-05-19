ChatGPT — the popular AI-backed chatbot developed by OpenAI — is now available on iOS. The official mobile app for the chatbot can be downloaded on iOS and will allow users to sync their chat history across devices, according to the developer. The app will also support voice input, making it easier to use on smartphones. Customers who have subscribed to ChatGPT Plus will also have access to OpenAI's advanced GPT-4 large language model, which offers more up to date and faster results compared to the free version.

OpenAI on Thursday announced the launch of the ChatGPT app for iOS devices, stating in a blog post that the app would first be rolled out in the US. It will expand to other countries in the coming weeks, the chatbot creator said in a blog post, adding that ChatGPT for Android devices will be available "soon".

The official ChatGPT app for iOS is currently at the top of the productivity list on the App Store in the US, merely hours after it was released. The app is only available for iPhone and requires iOS 16.1 or later, according to the App Store listing. It also includes an optional in-app purchase of $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700) for a monthly subscription to ChatGPT Plus. It is currently unavailable to download in other regions, including India.

ChatGPT is already at the top of the list of productivity apps in the US

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ App Store

The arrival of ChatGPT for iOS devices comes months after the service was opened to the public for testing last November. There are several other smartphone apps that integrated the popular chatbot via application programming interfaces (APIs), as well as apps designed to work on Apple Watch and smartwatches running on Wear OS.

It is worth noting that OpenAI informs users who have downloaded the app that the AI based chatbot "can be inaccurate" with regard to details about facts, places, or people. Similarly, it also warns users not to share any sensitive details with the service as chats can be reviewed by AI trainers at OpenAI, even though they are anonymised.

While iPhone owners in India will have to wait until the ChatGPT app is rolled out to regions outside the US, there's no word on when Android users will be able to try out the official app — even in the US. Rival Google recently opened up early access to its Bard chatbot, while users can also download the Microsoft Bing app to access a chatbot that is based on OpenAI's GPT-4 large language model.

