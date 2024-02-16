Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone Devices Under Threat as New iOS Trojan That Targets Facial Recognition Data Reported

iPhone Devices Under Threat as New iOS Trojan That Targets Facial Recognition Data Reported

The trojan affecting iPhone devices was discovered by cybersecurity firm Group-IB, which also named the malware.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 February 2024 20:42 IST
iPhone Devices Under Threat as New iOS Trojan That Targets Facial Recognition Data Reported

Photo Credit: Lucas Hoang/Unsplash

Group-IB stated that it has already informed Apple and the company is likely working on a fix

Highlights
  • The iPhone targeting malware was ported from Android to iOS
  • It is said to be the first known version of the GoldDigger malware
  • It is part of a cluster of banking trojans targeting the APAC region
Advertisement

iPhone devices are being targeted by a rare trojan called GoldDigger, a cybersecurity firm has reported. The malware is part of a cluster of aggressive banking trojans that have been affecting users in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The earlier spotted malware group was only affecting Android users, but a new version has now been unearthed that specifically targets iOS and steals facial recognition data and other sensitive information from devices. This development is rare since Apple is known to be proactive in releasing security patches for its operating system.

Cybersecurity firm Group-IB was behind the discovery of the iOS trojan. The group has been tracking it since October 2023, when it first found a new variant of Android malware and named it GoldDigger. The malicious programme was found to be a banking trojan that steals financial information and targets banking apps, e-wallets, and crypto-wallets. It was first spotted in Vietnam but later identified as a cluster that was affecting the entire APAC region.

In its findings, the group noted that “a new sophisticated mobile Trojan specifically aimed at iOS users, dubbed GoldPickaxe.iOS by Group-IB” has been discovered. The malware is capable of stealing facial recognition data, identity documents, and can even intercept SMS.

The cybersecurity group also claimed that the threat actors behind the GoldDigger malware likely take advantage of face-swapping AI tools to create deepfakes based on the Face ID data. Then, using a combination of identity documents, access to SMS, and Face ID data, the hacker behind the programme can gain access to the victim's iPhone and their banking apps. The threat actors then make repeated bank transactions to steal the victim's money. As per Group-IB, this method of monetary theft was previously unseen.

It was reported that the malware was earlier distributed through the TestFlight app, which lets developers beta-test new features before rolling them out, however, it was quickly removed by Apple. Now, it is being spread through a multi-level social engineering technique which involves tricking the victims into installing a Mobile Device Management (MDM) profile.

The trojan is suspected to be connected with an organised Chinese-speaking cybercrime group and is mainly affecting Vietnam and Thailand. There is a possibility that it might spread to other regions as well. The cybersecurity group stated that it has informed Apple about the trojan, and it is likely that the iPhone maker is already in the process of creating a fix.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone, Malware, iOS, Apple, Cybersecurity
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Patent Application Describes Use of Perspiration Sensor on Apple Watch to Measure Sweat

Related Stories

iPhone Devices Under Threat as New iOS Trojan That Targets Facial Recognition Data Reported
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y200e 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Realme 12+ 5G Launch Date, Design Confirmed; to Launch in India Soon
  3. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Front Camera Launched in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design, Key Specifications Leak Again: See Here
  5. OpenAI Unveils AI Video Generator Sora That Can Render Minute-Long Clips
#Latest Stories
  1. Next-Gen Xbox Will Be the 'Largest Technical Leap' for a New Console Generation, Says Microsoft
  2. iPhone Devices Under Threat as New iOS Trojan That Targets Facial Recognition Data Reported
  3. Apple Patent Application Describes Use of Perspiration Sensor on Apple Watch to Measure Sweat
  4. Realme 12+ 5G Launch Date, Design, Colourways Confirmed; India Launch Officially Teased
  5. Apple Supplier Flex's Workers Stage One-Day Strike at Tamil Nadu Plant
  6. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24’s Instant Slow-Mo Feature Is Coming to Older Galaxy Devices
  8. Apple Vision Pro Gets 12 Spatial Games Including Super Fruit Ninja, Cut The Rope 3 and Jetpack Joyride 2
  9. Microsoft Announces 4 Xbox Exclusives for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, Activision Blizzard Titles on Game Pass
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Camera Upgrade Tipped; May Get Same Camera as Galaxy S24 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »