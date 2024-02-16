Apple has applied for the patent of a new sensor for its Apple Watch that could allow it to track the sweat measurement of a user. The company has been trying to expand the health and fitness tracking features on its smartwatches. Previous reports have suggested that the next-generation smartwatch from the firm — the purported Apple Watch Series 10 — could feature a blood pressure sensor. Now, on Thursday, a patent application from Apple was spotted at the US Patent and Trademark Office that describes the ability to monitor perspiration.

Spotted by Patently Apple, the patent application is titled “Wearable devices with perspiration measurement capabilities”. Various illustrations in the application confirm that a patent for a new sensor is being registered for the Apple Watch. The description also highlights that the tech giant might use two separate sensors for the feature. The application stated, “Other embodiments are directed to a device for calculating a perspiration metric of a user, where the device includes a housing having a skin-facing exterior surface, a perspiration sensor that includes a first electrode and a second electrode, and a processor configured to calculate the perspiration metric using the perspiration sensor.”

Apple could employ perspiration measurement sensors in multiple ways. The most likely way would be to track the rate of loss of sweat, which could provide insight into the hydration level of a user. The iPhone maker may use this to send alerts for dehydration. The rate of perspiration can also be used to determine the amount of sodium lost by the body, which may prompt the smartwatch to notify the user about possible hyponatremia. In contrast, a lack of sweating can lead to turbulent body heat regulation, and an early warning could help the user get medical help to diagnose the underlying reason.

However, this is also noted that not all patent applications result in approved patents. On top of that, Apple already holds a large number of patents that are yet to be turned into commercial features. As a result, it is currently unclear whether users will see such a feature rolled out with the a future Apple Watch model.

While the perspiration sensor is unlikely to make its debut on Apple's upcoming smartwatch model, an earlier report suggested that the Apple Watch Series 10 — expected to arrive later this year — might be equipped with blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection features. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Apple has been working on these features for quite some time, and they could finally be rolled out on the company's 10th generation smartwatch.

