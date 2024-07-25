Technology News
iPhone 18 Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Ultra-Wide Camera Sensor Manufactured by Samsung

Samsung is said to have established a dedicated team catering to Apple to make sure the supply of CIS sensors for iPhone 18 is up to par.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2024 13:57 IST
Apple is expected to launch iPhone 18 in the latter half of 2026, keeping up with previous trends

Highlights
  • Samsung is speculated to provide ultra-wide camera for iPhone 18 series
  • It is reported to be a 1/2.6-inch 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor
  • Alongside iPhone 18, Apple may also launch a foldable iPhone
Apple may turn to Samsung to source camera sensors for its iPhone 18 series, according to claims by an industry analyst. At present, Sony is the iPhone maker's primary supplier of CMOS image sensors (CIS) but that could change when the iPhone 18 series launches, speculated to be sometime in 2026. Notably, Apple is also rumoured to launch a foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 series, adopting a clamshell design which may be similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series.

iPhone 18 Camera Leak

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will source the ultra-wide camera for its purported iPhone 18 series from Samsung. It is speculated to be a 1/2.6-inch 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. This move is said to “break” Sony's monopoly when it comes to supplying CIS sensors to Apple.

To make sure the supply does not fall short, Samsung has established a dedicated team catering to Apple, Kuo suggested. However, the analyst did not reveal if changes would be coming to the primary and telephoto sensors on the iPhone 18.

This development builds upon reports that the Cupertino-based technology company is looking to bolster the camera systems on its smartphones. It has already been reported that Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro could feature the 5X telephoto lens which it debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. Additionally, the 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter could be bumped up to 48 megapixels.

A previous report suggested that iPhone 17, which is speculated to come out next year, may sport a “mechanical system” for controlling the camera aperture. If it comes to fruition, it could allow the iPhone camera to create a better depth of field for achieving the bokeh effect.

Foldable iPhone On the Cards

Apart from camera improvements, Apple is also said to be developing plans for a foldable iPhone model that may debut with the iPhone 18 series in 2026. Unlike book-style foldable smartphones popular today, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open, Apple's purported device could adopt a clamshell design.

Kuo believes that this smartphone has an internal codename “V68”, and it has moved past the conceptual stage. The purported foldable iPhone may be an “official product in development with suppliers”.

Further reading: iPhone 18, Apple, Foldable iPhone, Apple iPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
