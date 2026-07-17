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Apple May Introduce Vapour Chamber Cooling Across Foldable iPhone and Anniversary Models, Tipster Claims

Apple introduced vapour chamber cooling with the iPhone 17 Pro series.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 12:39 IST
Apple May Introduce Vapour Chamber Cooling Across Foldable iPhone and Anniversary Models, Tipster Claims

iPhone Ultra might compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup

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Highlights
  • Foldable iPhone may feature advanced thermal management
  • 20th Anniversary iPhone could also use vapour chamber cooling
  • Earlier leaks hinted at higher foldable iPhone production
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Apple is reportedly strengthening its focus on thermal management for future iPhone models. A new leak suggests the company has increased orders for vapour chamber cooling components that could be used in its first foldable iPhone and the next generation 20th anniversary iPhone. The latest development adds to earlier reports that Apple is working on more advanced cooling solutions for upcoming premium models. However, the company has not officially confirmed any details related to these devices or their hardware.

Apple Foldable iPhone, Anniversary Models Tipped to Get Better Cooling

According to a Weibo post from tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese), Apple has significantly increased its orders for vapour-chamber cooling plates. The tipster suggested the move is likely intended to support enhanced cooling in Apple's first foldable iPhone and the next-generation 20th-anniversary iPhone models.

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The latest post does not reveal any additional specifications or launch timeline for either device. However, the claim aligns with the tipster's earlier reports that Apple's foldable iPhone could feature an advanced vapour-chamber cooling system. Apple is yet to confirm these details.

Separate reports have also suggested that Apple could increase production of its first foldable iPhone to around 10 million units, up from an earlier estimate of seven to eight million units.

Apple introduced vapour chamber cooling with the iPhone 17 Pro series. The system is designed to transfer heat away from the A19 Pro chipset and spread it across the aluminium chassis, improving heat dissipation during demanding tasks.

Previous leaks have also suggested that the 20th-anniversary iPhone models could adopt vapour-chamber cooling. The commemorative lineup is rumoured to include two models with display sizes similar to the expected iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Earlier reports have further claimed that the anniversary iPhone could feature a redesigned glass exterior with an almost borderless display. The aforementioned tipster has also previously suggested that Apple intends to return to a glass-based design for the device and that manufacturing facilities linked to the project have already been upgraded.

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Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Foldable iPhone, iPhone Ultra, iPhone 20, iPhone 20th Anniversary
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Apple May Introduce Vapour Chamber Cooling Across Foldable iPhone and Anniversary Models, Tipster Claims
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