Apple is expected to launch its first book-style foldable this year, which could be accompanied by the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Earlier expected to be called the iPhone Fold, the Cupertino-based tech giant will now reportedly launch the smartphone with the iPhone Ultra moniker. Leading up to its launch, various details about the handset have surfaced online. While the Tim Cook-led company has yet to confirm its existence, the tech giant's first foldable iPhone has reportedly been spotted in the code of an iOS 27 beta version. The code might have also confirmed additional details about the phone's battery.

iPhone Ultra Reportedly Makes an Appearance in iOS 27 Beta Code

Macworld has spotted an unspecified iPhone model with multiple internal batteries in a new code string of the iOS 27 beta update. The handset reportedly appeared in the Battery Health code strings, claiming that the multi-battery setup could belong to Apple's first foldable iPhone, the rumoured iPhone Ultra.

The report highlights that the code strings say, “The batteries in this iPhone are performing as expected,” and “the health of the batteries in this iPhone has significantly degraded.” The latter appears to be a warning that might appear when the iPhone Ultra's battery health falls below 80 percent. Similarly, the code strings also reportedly mention specific situations, including one where one of the batteries of the foldable iPhone model might not be a genuine Apple part.

It is worth noting that the current generation iPhone models feature a single internal battery. However, various smartphone makers do equip their foldable handsets with a dual battery stacking unit, which allows them to pack batteries in smaller compartments, since batteries cannot fold like the display of a foldable. Hence, the companies place one battery on either side of the hinge, whether in a clamshell-style or a book-style foldable.

As previously mentioned, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone Ultra, the rumoured book-style foldable, in September this year, along with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The smartphone is said to arrive with a vapour chamber (VC) cooling solution for thermal management. Moreover, it might sport a crease-free foldable screen on the inside, which Apple could source from Samsung.