Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone is expected to be launched in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. A forecast shared by a market research firm suggests that the purported handset could capture as much as a 25 percent share in global foldable smartphone shipments within months of entering the segment. Samsung, which recently launched the new generation Galaxy Z foldables, is expected to retain the top spot with a 28 percent share.

iPhone Ultra Market Share

According to a report by Smart Analytics Global, the global foldable smartphone market could be headed for its next "super growth cycle". The market research firm has projected shipments to increase by more than 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) in both 2026 and 2027, largely driven by new form factors and Apple's anticipated entry into the category.

Photo Credit: Smart Analytics Global

Samsung is expected to remain the world's largest foldable smartphone manufacturer in 2026 with a 28 percent market share. The South Korean tech conglomerate recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event, and its new generation foldables could play a key role in the company retaining the top spot.

Huawei is projected to follow closely behind, accounting for an estimated 27 percent of global foldable smartphone shipments. But the most surprising entry is believed to be Apple's. SAG reportedly estimates that the iPhone maker could secure a 25 percent share in its first year, despite not even having a foldable model in its iPhone portfolio till now.

The long-rumoured foldable iPhone is expected to launch in September as the iPhone Ultra. Previous reports have suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant could produce as many as 10 million units of its first foldable iPhone.

Combined, Samsung, Huawei, and Apple are believed to collectively account for around 80 percent of global foldable smartphone shipments in 2027. Honor is projected to capture a 7 percent share, while Motorola could account for another 5 percent. The remaining manufacturers, including Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi, would compete for the small portion of the market left over.

As per the SAG report, the smartphone industry is moving towards what it describes as the “wide-fold" era. Recently launched handsets, like the Galaxy Z Fold 8, have adopted a shorter and wider form factor, compared to the candybar-like design of traditional book-style foldables, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 7.