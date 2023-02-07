Technology News

iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score, CPU Throttling Test Details Surface Online

iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian variant is said to be a rebadged iQoo Neo 7 SE.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2023 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

The iQoo Neo 7 5G is confirmed to launch in India in two colour options.

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • The SoC reportedly scored higher than the Dimensity 8100 SoC on AnTuTu
  • The handset also provided a better stability score in 3D Wild Life Stress

iQoo Neo 7 5G is confirmed to launch soon in India. The Vivo sub-brand will refresh its Neo series with the launch of the iQoo Neo 7 5G in India on February 16. The company has already confirmed some key details about the upcoming smartphone, suggesting it to be a rebadged iQoo Neo 7 SE that was launched in China. The iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian variant is confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The chipset is a successor to the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and has a peak clock speed of 3.1GHz.

Ahead of the official launch, some key details about the iQoo Neo 7's performance have leaked online. A MySmartPrice report has leaked the AnTuTu score and other benchmark details of the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-powered iQoo Neo 7 5G. The report suggests that the device scored 8,62,438 points on AnTuTu. In comparison, a Dimensity 8100-powered phone scored 7,10,269 points, whereas another Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered phone scored 7,28,976 points.

The report also included screenshots of the CPU throttling test, where the iQOO Neo 7 5G throttled to 86 percent, whereas the Snapdragon 870 throttled slightly less to 88 percent. The Dimensity 8100 SoC throttled the most to 75 percent. Although the Dimensity 8200 SoC throttled more than the Snapdragon 870 SoC, its average Giga Instructions Per Second (GIPS) score was higher than the Qualcomm SoC.

Further, the Dimensity 8200 SoC also appeared to have offered a higher stability score of 99.4 percent compared to Dimensity 8100 SoC's 99 percent score. The Snapdragon 870 SoC came in last with a stability score of 84 percent.

The benchmarks suggest that the Dimensity 8200 SoC offers better performance and stability compared to the Dimensity 8100 SoC and Snapdragon 870 SoC. However, what matters is how the phone performs in real life.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G India variant is confirmed to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It will launch in Blue and Black colour options. The device is also confirmed to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top. The device will feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and boot Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 out-of-the-box.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
