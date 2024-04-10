Technology News

iQoo Z9 Turbo With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 144Hz Display Confirmed to Launch on April 24

iQoo Z9 Turbo will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2024 13:59 IST
iQoo Z9 Turbo With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 144Hz Display Confirmed to Launch on April 24

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9 Turbo will feature a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9 Turbo will feature a 1.5K 144Hz display
  • The smartphone is likely to get a 16-megapixel front camera sensor
  • The iQoo Z9 Turbo may support 80W wired fast charging
Advertisement

iQoo Z9 Turbo launch date in China has been officially confirmed. Several details about the upcoming handset have surfaced online in the past few weeks. iQoo also revealed the phone's design recently.  The anticipated model is set to join the iQoo Z9 5G, which was launched in India in March this year. The India launch of the iQoo Z9 Turbo has not yet been revealed. The phone is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. 

In a Weibo post, iQoo stated that the iQoo Z9 Turbo will be unveiled in China on April 24 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The same details have also been updated on the phone's landing page on the iQoo China website.

The iQoo Z9 Turbo has previously been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It will launch with a 6,000mAh battery and a 1.5K 144Hz display. The handset will measure 7.89mm in thickness. It will also feature a dual rear camera unit with OIS support on the main sensor. 

Meanwhile, the iQoo Z9 Turbo has been teased to come in a silver colourway with a glossy finish. At the rear, two camera sensors are seen placed within a squarish camera module with rounded edges in the top left corner. An elliptical LED flash unit is vertically placed beside this slightly-raised module. The power button and volume rockers appear on the right edge of the handset.

The iQoo Z9 Turbo is tipped to feature a flat 6.78-inch OLED display, a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is likely to be offered in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants and could support 80W wired fast charging. The handset is also expected to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9 Turbo launch, iQoo Z9 Turbo specifications, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google’s Imagen 2 AI Model Gets Upgraded With Video Generation Capabilities
Apple Watch Series 10 to Sport Upgraded Display That Offers Improved Battery Life

Related Stories

iQoo Z9 Turbo With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 144Hz Display Confirmed to Launch on April 24
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases New Smartphone Launch, Moto G64 5G Leaks Online
  2. Realme P1 5G Series Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of April 15 Debut
  3. Nubia Flip 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  4. Microsoft Thinks These Surface Laptops Can Beat Apple's M3 MacBook Air
  5. Why the Apple Watch Series 10 Could Arrive With Improved Battery Life
  6. Asus ZenBook Duo India Launch Set for April 16, Pre-Booking Begins
  7. Motorola Edge 50 Series to Make Global Debut on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T3x 5G Price Range, Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch in India on April 17
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Series to See a Global Launch on April 16; Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Intel Unveils New AI Chip, Gaudi 3, in Bid to Challenge Nvidia
  4. Google Workspace Update Brings a New Vids App, Generative AI Features
  5. Asus ZenBook Duo With Dual 14-Inch OLED Displays to Launch in India on April 16, Pre-Booking Begins
  6. iPhone Production Crosses $14 Billion in India in Fiscal 2024: Report
  7. Google Pixel 9 Name, Setup Animation Mentioned in Files on Google App Beta: Report
  8. iQoo Z9 Turbo With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 144Hz Display Confirmed to Launch on April 24
  9. Star Wars Outlaws Sets August 30 Release Date, Story Trailer Shows Off Crime Bosses, High-Wire Heists
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses, Price Fluctuations Weigh Heavy for Most Altcoins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »