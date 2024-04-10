iQoo Z9 Turbo launch date in China has been officially confirmed. Several details about the upcoming handset have surfaced online in the past few weeks. iQoo also revealed the phone's design recently. The anticipated model is set to join the iQoo Z9 5G, which was launched in India in March this year. The India launch of the iQoo Z9 Turbo has not yet been revealed. The phone is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

In a Weibo post, iQoo stated that the iQoo Z9 Turbo will be unveiled in China on April 24 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The same details have also been updated on the phone's landing page on the iQoo China website.

The iQoo Z9 Turbo has previously been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It will launch with a 6,000mAh battery and a 1.5K 144Hz display. The handset will measure 7.89mm in thickness. It will also feature a dual rear camera unit with OIS support on the main sensor.

Meanwhile, the iQoo Z9 Turbo has been teased to come in a silver colourway with a glossy finish. At the rear, two camera sensors are seen placed within a squarish camera module with rounded edges in the top left corner. An elliptical LED flash unit is vertically placed beside this slightly-raised module. The power button and volume rockers appear on the right edge of the handset.

The iQoo Z9 Turbo is tipped to feature a flat 6.78-inch OLED display, a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is likely to be offered in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants and could support 80W wired fast charging. The handset is also expected to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

