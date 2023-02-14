iQoo Neo 7 5G is confirmed to go official in India on February 16. But ahead of it, the iQoo Neo series phone has reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console website with model number I2214. The iQoo Neo 7 5G is expected to come as a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 SE that debuted in China in December last year. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The iQoo Neo 7 5G is also confirmed to offer 120W fast charging support.

A report by 91Mobiles has shown a screenshot of the listing of the iQoo Neo 7 5G on Google Play Console website. The smartphone has reportedly surfaced on the website with model number I2214. The listing suggests 12GB RAM, Android 13 operating system, and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC on the upcoming device.

The India launch of iQoo Neo 7 5G is scheduled to take place on February 16. iQoo has already started teasing the design and specification of the smartphone via a dedicated microsite on its website.

iQoo has confirmed that the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G will feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a 3D Cooling System as well as an ultra-game mode. The available RAM in the new iQoo handset can be expanded up to 20GB for better performance. It supports 120W fast charging that is claimed to charge the device up to 50 percent in 10 minutes. Based on these, it is speculated that the handset will be identical to the Chinese variant of iQoo Neo 7 SE.

The iQoo Neo 7 SE was launched in China in December last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel main camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging.

